VDM has reacted after Sophia Egbueje shared the video of her Lamborghini and her expensive wristwatch

He said that most celebrities buy second hand cars, bring them into Nigeria and go and wrap them to look like new ones

He dared her to show the mileage of her car and also involved Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy in his video

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has reacted after Sophia Egbueje flaunted her Lamborghini.

Legit.ng had reported that the socialite had to buy her Lamborghini when Burna Boy deceived her and engaged in bedroom activities with her.

VDM send warning to Davido. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@sophiaegbueje

Source: Instagram

In the video shared by the TikToker, he said because he was not in Nigeria, some news came to him late. He revealed that social media was not allowed in China.

According to him, a lot of celebrities lie about their acquisition. He dared Sophia to show the mileage of her new Lamborghini and claimed that it was a second hand car.

Sharing his experience, VDM bragged that he can help anyone buy a cheap Lamborghini from Dubai. He claimed that he knows a Senator, who buys second hand cars and come to flaunt them in Nigeria.

VDM speaks about Sophia's wristwatch

Also reacting the video of the Patek wristwatch that Egbueje flaunted. VDM asked if it was indeed the real Patek and not a fake one.

He asked how long she has had the fashion accessory. VDM said he was representing the association of the people being pressured, so, he needed proof that the watch was not fake.

VDM accuses celebrities of lying

The TikToker affirmed that a lot of celebrities would go and wrap the seat of their cars at the border and claimed that they are new.

VDM added that some of the cars are accident cars. He shared how a man had an accident with his Lamborghini in Dubai and deserted the car.

He challenged all celebrities to show mileage of their cars before flaunting them online.

VDM calls out Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid

In the recording, VDM said that if his friend, Davido, should buy a car, he would ask him for the mileage.

VDM warns Wizkid, Burna Boy. Photo credit@sophiaegbueje

Source: Instagram

He also called out Burna Boy and Wizkid and added that he was going to ask the two of them for the mileage of their cars if they should buy anyone.

Recall that some other celebrities including TikToker Peller, Portable, Saida BOJ all reacted to Sophia Egbueje's saga.

Many of them dragged her and even sent her to her parents over her Lamborghini saga with Burna Boy.

See the video here:

Burna Boy reacts to Sophia Egbueje's claims

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy had fulfilled the wish of his fans by reacting to the drama linking him to Sophia Egbueje.

He laughed hard at her and even went as far as composing a song to ridicule her. His aides who were present at the background also joined in singing.

Fans in the comment section of the post were disappointed in the music star with the kind of response he gave.

