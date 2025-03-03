Blessing CEO Spills Reason Sophia Egbueje Bought Lamborghini: “Where You Go Drive to If Not Club?”
- Blessing CEO has shared her take on Lagos big girls' desire to own a Lamborghini following Sophia Egbueje's viral drama with Burna Boy
- Luxury car Lamborghini has been trending on the Nigerian social media space following Sophia Egbueje and Mercy Eke's acquisitions
- Blessing CEO in a viral video queried why ladies wanted Lamborghinis that they could only drive at night in Lagos
The 'Lamba for Lambo' has continued to trend on the Nigerian social media space with controversial therapist and self-acclaimed relationship expert Blessing Okoro aka Blessing CEO became the latest celebrity to share her opinion.
Blessing CEO in a viral video tackled Sophia Egbueje as she revealed why the socialite bought a Lamborghini.
Recall that Sophia trended online after Burna Boy failed to fulfill his promise of buying a Lamborghini after he allegedly slept with her.
Aside from Sophia, former BBNaija star Mercy Eke during the same period, made headlines after she bought herself a new Lamborghini which she also dedicated in church.
Blessing CEO tackles Sophia Egbueje
The therapist pointed out that Lagos doesn’t have good roads for a luxury car like Lamborghini, adding that most people are only buying the car to take to clubs.
Blessing, who spoke on the functionality of the car, queried whether netizens had seen the car being used for interstate road trips.
She further alleged that the Lekki girls only buy Lamborghinis to increase their pay as 'runs girls.'
“Sophia Bought A Lambo Truck to increase the Money she charges in her ashawo work, There is no road in lagos to drive a Lamborghini its only at night she can drive it to Night clubs," Blessing said in the video.
Sharing the video on her page, Blessing CEO wrote in a caption:
"Almost all the celebrities support this lambo gal are oloshi... If I start na una go begin file law suit . Say no to ashawo,matter how u sweet tongue it, call it different name na ashawo.. period."
Watch Blessing CEO's video below:
Reactions trail Blessing CEO's video
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:
gwire1 said:
"Y’all can h*te but she is spitting fact."
i_am_real_zaddy wrote:
"Leave emotions aside she made small point."
mcgreen_woos said:
"OS with Lamborghini better pass OS when keke dey drop , make una rest Abeg."
the.xoxose reacted:
"But why is she angry tho?? Make who get the car worry about the road Na."
kwin_oge wrote:
"Why is she now shouting at us, are we the one that bought lambo."
nahlikaa_ said:
"I’ve never heard anybody be so bitter proudly and loudly. Cus why’s this aunty so pained?"
nickey_pearls said:
"All the veins and energy ontop another person property God abeg."
Sophai Egbueje: Sarah Martins addresses women
Legit.ng previously reported that Burna Boy and Sophia Egbueje’s issue saw celebrities adding to the online commotion.
Actress Sarah Martins shared her view on certain types of transactional relationships.
She also advised women using the scenario of the alleged Lamborghini promise.
