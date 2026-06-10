Dino Melaye Predicts Winner in 2027 Election Showdown Between Tinubu, Atiku, Peter Obi, Others
- Former Kogi senator, Dino Melaye, endorsed Atiku Abubakar for the 2027 presidential election, citing his purported national appeal
- The ex-vice president’s recent ADC presidential primary victory reflects strong support, according to his associates
- Insecurity and economic hardship are key voter concerns ahead of the election in Africa's largest democracy
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Dino Melaye, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has tipped former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar to emerge victorious in the 2027 presidential election.
According to Senator Melaye, who represented Kogi West senatorial district in the National Assembly, Atiku is "the only name that echoes across all corners of Nigeria," adding confidently that the 79-year-old serial presidential candidate "is coming in great style."
He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday, June 10, alongside an image bearing the inscription 'Atiku Abubakar 2027':
2027 election: “One of his legs is out of position,” cleric shares prophecy on likely loss for Tinubu
"The only name that echoes across all corners of Nigeria is His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, GCON. Atiku is coming in great style, with the voice of the youth, the dreams of the people, and the mission to unite Nigeria for real progress, peace, and prosperity."
ADC: Melaye congratulates Atiku
A passionate ally of Atiku, in late May, Melaye juxtaposed Atiku’s landslide victory at the ADC’s presidential primary poll with Arsenal’s recent English Premier League (EPL) triumph.
Melaye and Atiku are Arsenal fans.
The ADC said Atiku polled 1,846,370 votes to beat his closest rival, former Rivers state governor Rotimi Amaechi, who polled 504,117 votes.
It also said businessman Mohammed Hayatu-Deen got 177,120 votes in the primary.
On May 19, Arsenal won its first English Premier League (EPL) title in 22 years after rival Manchester City dropped points in a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.
In a one-liner X post, Melaye said Atiku may just be replicating the Arsenal blueprint.
He wrote on X:
“Oga (boss), you did it like Arsenal."
2027 election: Atiku, Obi challenge Tinubu
Legit.ng reports that economic hardship and widespread insecurity are among the top concerns for voters ahead of the January 16, 2027, presidential election.
Atiku, a veteran politician from Adamawa state, is among the top two contenders vying to displace President Bola Tinubu democratically. The other is Peter Obi, the candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).
Despite Atiku's seeming national appeal, many political observers believe President Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) remains the man to beat.
Read more on the 2027 election:
- 2027: APC rubbishes El-Rufai's move to SDP as presidency dismisses threat to unseat Tinubu
- 2027: Dalung, 3 other top SDP politicians El-Rufai may join forces to sack APC
- 2027: Northern leaders make early moves against Tinubu, woo ex-president to run
Momodu predicts winner of 2027 election
2027 election: Prominent prophet releases prophecy on Peter Obi defeating Tinubu, not becoming president
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dele Momodu, the publisher of Ovation magazine, predicted that either President Tinubu or Atiku would emerge victorious in the 2027 presidential election.
According to Momodu, although a third force (alluding to Obi) may surface as it did in the 2023 election, it may lack the political strength needed to dislodge the two seasoned politicians.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.