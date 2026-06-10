Former Kogi senator, Dino Melaye, endorsed Atiku Abubakar for the 2027 presidential election, citing his purported national appeal

The ex-vice president’s recent ADC presidential primary victory reflects strong support, according to his associates

Insecurity and economic hardship are key voter concerns ahead of the election in Africa's largest democracy

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Dino Melaye, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has tipped former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar to emerge victorious in the 2027 presidential election.

According to Senator Melaye, who represented Kogi West senatorial district in the National Assembly, Atiku is "the only name that echoes across all corners of Nigeria," adding confidently that the 79-year-old serial presidential candidate "is coming in great style."

Dino Melaye says serial candidate Atiku Abubakar could win the 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: @atiku, @aonanuga1956, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday, June 10, alongside an image bearing the inscription 'Atiku Abubakar 2027':

"The only name that echoes across all corners of Nigeria is His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, GCON. Atiku is coming in great style, with the voice of the youth, the dreams of the people, and the mission to unite Nigeria for real progress, peace, and prosperity."

ADC: Melaye congratulates Atiku

A passionate ally of Atiku, in late May, Melaye juxtaposed Atiku’s landslide victory at the ADC’s presidential primary poll with Arsenal’s recent English Premier League (EPL) triumph.

Melaye and Atiku are Arsenal fans.

The ADC said Atiku polled 1,846,370 votes to beat his closest rival, former Rivers state governor Rotimi Amaechi, who polled 504,117 votes.

It also said businessman Mohammed Hayatu-Deen got 177,120 votes in the primary.

On May 19, Arsenal won its first English Premier League (EPL) title in 22 years after rival Manchester City dropped points in a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

In a one-liner X post, Melaye said Atiku may just be replicating the Arsenal blueprint.

He wrote on X:

“Oga (boss), you did it like Arsenal."

2027 election: Atiku, Obi challenge Tinubu

Legit.ng reports that economic hardship and widespread insecurity are among the top concerns for voters ahead of the January 16, 2027, presidential election.

Atiku, a veteran politician from Adamawa state, is among the top two contenders vying to displace President Bola Tinubu democratically. The other is Peter Obi, the candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Despite Atiku's seeming national appeal, many political observers believe President Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) remains the man to beat.

Nigerians will head to the polls on January 16, 2027, to elect the country’s next president, vice president, senators, and House of Representatives members. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Read more on the 2027 election:

Momodu predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dele Momodu, the publisher of Ovation magazine, predicted that either President Tinubu or Atiku would emerge victorious in the 2027 presidential election.

According to Momodu, although a third force (alluding to Obi) may surface as it did in the 2023 election, it may lack the political strength needed to dislodge the two seasoned politicians.

Source: Legit.ng