Nimbus Pronos, the mysterious cat, has predicted the result of the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match

Mexico will host South Africa in the first match of the global showpiece at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City

The match is the same as the opening match of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, exactly 16 years later

Nimbus Pronos, the cat famous for predicting the outcome of football matches, has shared its prediction for the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match.

North American neighbours, the United States of America, Mexico and Canada will host the 35th edition of the World Cup from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

Guillermo Ochoa set to feature at the World Cup for the sixth time. Photo by Ronaldo Bolanos.

Source: Getty Images

The tournament will be the first edition of the expanded 48-nation tournament, which will have 104 matches from the first kick to the final whistle.

The tournament will kick off with the match between co-host Mexico and South Africa at Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, on June 11.

According to CAF, the match is the exact match that opened the 2010 FIFA World Cup when South Africa became the first African to host the tournament.

Siphiwe Tshabalala scored the opening goal with a brilliant strike before Mexico captain Rafael Marquez equalised to end it with a point a piece.

Mysterious cat predicts Mexico vs South Africa

As seen in a video on Instagram, Nimbus Pronos shared its prediction for the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup between Mexico and South Africa.

The mysterious cat, which is famous for predicting football matches and has rightly predicted major finals including the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Champions League, backs Mexico to win.

The only match between the two sides so far ended 1-1, but the cat is predicting a different outcome as it expects El Tri to win on home soil.

Bafana Bafana's result in the match could go a long way to help their chances of making it out of the group stage for the first time in history.

Their other group games will be against Europeans Czech Republic and Asian giants South Korea.

Broos banks on the support of South Africans

Head coach Hugo Broos believes that his side will draw inspiration from the support of millions of South Africans both in Mexico City and at home.

Hugo Broos draws inspiration from South Africans ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup opener. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

“We know that we have the support of the nation, and we have felt it over the last few days and during our preparations in South Africa,” he told SAFA.

“All of South Africa is supporting us. This is something we have to remember when the game starts on Thursday - that we are playing for our nation. We are playing for all those people who believe in us.”

CAF sends message to South Africa

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF sent a message to South Africa ahead of their fourth appearance at the FIFA World Cup in the 2026 edition.

Bafana Bafana are making their first entry in 16 years, as they have not qualified for the tournament since hosting the World Cup on home soil in 2010.

Source: Legit.ng