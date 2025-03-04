The issue of the Lamborghini purchased by Mercy Eke, a BBNaija former contestant and Sophia Egbueje, Burna Boy's ex has sprung a series on conversations online

Tolani Baj, a BBN alumni has commented on the Lambo drama and has shared what she would do with the exotic vehicle

Her statement has now triggered so many reactions from social media who disagree, as well as agree with her take

The users of the Nigerian online space has shared their hot takes on a new video by Tolani Baj, a former Big Brother Naija's alumi.

In the now-trending clip, Tolani Baj was spotted speaking about the Lamborghini drama that has captivated the online space for the last couple of days.

Tolani Baj shares what she will make of a Lamborghini. Credit: @sophiaegbueje, @official_mercyeke, @tolanibaj

Recall that in a series of chats between two unknown ladies, who may or may not be close to Mercy Eke, it was revealed that the influencer only paid 40% for the new whip she showed off to her online family. However, she has been flaunting it without regret ever since.

It will also be recalled that Legit.ng reported how Sophia Egueje's bedroom activity with Burna boy 'casted' via a voice note. She eventually bought her Lambo herself and has not rested ever since.

BBN's Tolani Baj makes video, as she reacts to lambo drama. Credit: @tolanibaj

What Tolani Baj said about the Lamborghini

Reacting to all the Lambo fever and drama online, Tolani Baj stated that she will rather sell the Lamborghini, which she described as a liability in the said video.

She proceeded to stated that she wants assets and houses in choice areas of Lagos, rather than own an exotic vehicle of that grade.

See the video below:

Fans react to Tolani baj's comment on Lambo

Read some reactions by Legit.ng below:

@snatchedby_bettybutter said:

"Swear cars are liability, my friends keeps yabbing me for not owing a car yet, always jumping from Uber to bolt for work."

@miss_ebony19 said:

"When You Are Rich, Having A Lambo Will Never Be A Liability For You."

@addieforpresident said:

"Babe relaxxxxxxxxxxxxx those people you want to shade have properties already ma. So shush."

@na_me_be_lui_ said:

"Wrist watch of 450m get value pass house of 1 billion, whoever deceived you that buying a house would give you more value than having that lambo in 5 years did a good job and yea Nigerians will clap for you."

@swt_juie said:

"She already has a house in Banana island so Lambo is also an asset fine girl."

@jassmine44 said:

"To me anyone that owns a big car already have a lot of assets unless you be Mumu."

Mercy Eke shares stunning plans to upgrade her garage

Legit.ng earlier reported that Big Brother Naija All Stars Mercy Eke shared her plans to get herself the best brand of luxury Lamborghini ride that would be the first of its kind in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

She claimed that although her Lamborghini was initially scheduled to arrive in Nigeria earlier this year, it would now be arriving later.

An ecstatic Mercy went on to reveal the design and interiors of her expected ride as her video elicited sweet reactions among fans.

