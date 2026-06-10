Fulham are keen to keep Samuel Chukwueze after his loan spell, but want a lower transfer fee

AC Milan's €26 million valuation is considered too expensive following the Nigerian's mixed season

Chukwueze's future at San Siro could depend on the identity of Milan's next head coach

Samuel Chukwueze's future remains unresolved as Fulham have reportedly informed AC Milan they are unwilling to pay the amount initially agreed to make the Nigerian winger's stay at Craven Cottage permanent.

The Super Eagles star spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan with the London club, and while Fulham remain interested in retaining his services, they are seeking more favourable terms before committing to a transfer.

Samuel Chukwueze looks dejected for AC Milan against AS Roma in Europa League. Photo by sportinfoto

Source: Getty Images

According to Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Premier League side believe the €26 million buy option attached to the deal no longer reflects the player's market value after an inconsistent season.

As things stand, the 27-year-old is expected to return to AC Milan, although his long-term future remains uncertain.

Fulham still interested in Chukwueze

Fulham's interest in Chukwueze appeared stronger earlier in the campaign, with expectations growing that the move would become permanent.

However, the situation has changed in recent months, with the club reportedly deciding that the previously agreed fee is too high.

Rather than walk away completely, Marco Silva's side are understood to be exploring the possibility of renegotiating the terms with the Rossoneri.

Should AC Milan refuse to lower their asking price, the Nigeria international could be heading back to Italy this summer after struggling in his earlier spells.

The uncertainty surrounding Chukwueze makes him one of several players whose futures are yet to be determined at San Siro.

Milan transition could favour Nigerian winger

The Rossoneri are undergoing a period of change behind the scenes, with several important decisions delayed by the absence of a permanent sporting director and head coach.

Former striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who had been closely involved with the club's sporting project, is currently in the United States working as a pundit for Fox Sports.

With Milan expected to welcome back seven players from loan spells, the fate of each returnee could ultimately depend on the philosophy of the club's next manager.

According to Total Football Analysis, Chukwueze's profile is not considered an ideal fit for Massimiliano Allegri's preferred 3-5-2 formation, which leaves little room for natural wingers.

Samuel Chukwueze scoring a stunner for Fulham against Manchester City at Craven Cottage. Photo by Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

However, the Italian publication suggested that the Nigerian could still have a future at Milan if the club appoint a coach who prefers attacking systems such as 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1.

In that scenario, the former Villarreal star could provide depth and experience on the wings rather than being moved on again.

Chukwueze rejoins Super Eagles camp

Away from club football, Chukwueze has returned to international duty after linking up with the Super Eagles squad in Leiria ahead of Nigeria's friendly against Portugal.

His arrival increased the number of players in camp to 22 as preparations intensified for the encounter scheduled for June 10 at the Estádio Municipal de Leiria.

The winger had been absent from Nigeria's recent fixtures, including the Unity Cup and the friendly against Poland, following the death of his mother and her subsequent burial.

The 27-year-old is expected to take part in training as Eric Chelle's side continue their preparations for the highly anticipated clash.

Nigeria head into the match in encouraging form after extending their unbeaten run to six games following a 2-2 draw against Poland.

Super Eagles maintain momentum

The friendly against Portugal forms part of Nigeria's preparations ahead of the resumption of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and next year's Africa Cup of Nations.

With several regulars returning to the squad, Chelle will hope to continue building chemistry within the team as the Super Eagles seek to maintain their positive run.

Chukwueze's return also comes at a crucial period for the winger, who is seeking stability after another season of uncertainty at the club level.

Why Portugal chose Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle explained why Portugal opted to arrange a friendly against Nigeria ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Malian tactician suggested that Portugal's Group K opponents, DR Congo, may have influenced the decision, with the Europeans looking to familiarise themselves with the physical demands often associated with African opposition.

Source: Legit.ng