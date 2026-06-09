Peter Okoye, Mr P's new song 'I Can't Look Away,' has continued to make waves on social media

Following Afrobeats star Davido's comment about the song, Anita, the ex-wife of Peter's twin brother Paul, also reacted

Mr P reshared Anita's comment about his song on his Instagram story while expressing his love for her

Anita Okoye, the ex-wife of music star Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, has publicly shown support for her former husband's twin brother and singer Peter Okoye's new song, I Can't Look Away, currently making waves on social media.

In a post via her official Instagram page on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, Anita, who made headlines in 2025 after she reintroduced herself, posted a clip from Peter's music video, revealing she has repeatedly played the song.

Paul Okoye's former wife Anita shows support for his twin brother Peter's new song. Credit: anitaokoye/peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Tagging Peter in her post, Paul's ex-wife wrote,

"Summer anthem loading."

Reacting to Anita's support for his song, Peter expressed his love for his twin brother's ex-wife as he wrote:

"Love you @Anita Okoye."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats superstar Davido also praised Peter Okoye's new song, describing it with just a few words that set social media buzzing

Mr P responded to Davido's post with a warm and playful reply, joking that the DMW label boss' endorsement had now made it even harder for anyone to scroll past the song without noticing it.

“Appreciate it bro Now you have made it even harder for people to look away 😂❤️🤝🏾 #ICantLookAway ” Peter responded to Davido.

Screenshot of the exchange between Peter Okoye and his twin brother Paul's ex-wife, Anita Okoye, is below:

Peter Okoye expresses love for Paul's ex-wife Anita Okoye following her support for his new song. Credit: peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

More comments about Peter Okoye's new song

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

officialguudboy commented:

"Remix this song with @davido ego too hot , just a suggestion legend I love the song."

officialmartinmgba said:

"The truth is I can’t look away beautiful what in the name of perfect is this."

knight_jason_hawkwood commented:

"Where is @iamkingrudy “I was the one doing all the work” , now the work is done with out you."

sir__oto said:

"He just drop best and most versatile song n video this season #no🧢.. this is the original psquare pattern… it now so clear that you were d brain behind the p-square."

realmideshotit wrote:

"I cannot contain how much I love this project so I am expressing it on all your accounts and my story @peterpsquare omo ehhhhhhh that’s all I can say at this moment, steps just full everywhere."

What Peter Okoye said about 2027 elections

Legit.ng also reported that Peter Okoye lamented the general situation of the country ahead of the upcoming elections.

The singer shared his deep concerns about the choices voters will make during the 2027 polls, noting that he has a right to judge people based on their choice of political candidates because choices have consequences.

The comment brought heavy criticism from several Nigerians who did not agree with his views, prompting him to respond to the critics by telling them to vote wisely or face the consequences.

Source: Legit.ng