Burna Boy has made a video in reaction to the claims made by Sophia Egbueje over an affair gone sour between them

The socialite has stated that the singer promised to buy her a Lamborghini in exchange for bedroom favour

Fans in the comment section of the post were disappointed in the music star with the kind of response he gave

Afrobeat singer, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy, has reacted to the ongoing drama involving him and Sophia Egbueje.

Legit.ng had reported that the socialite has claimed that Burna Boy promised her a Lamborghini if they have some activities in the bedroom. Portable and some others reacted to the claim and took sides between the two of them.

Burna Boy sings for Sophia Egbueje. Photo credit@burnaboygram/@spohiaegbueje

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram story, Burna Boy recorded a video to respond to Sophia's claim.

He was laughing and singing at the same time. He disclosed that he has said it before. Burna Boy added that he didn't buy a lambo, that was why someone was shouting.

Burna Boy's aided join him

While singing that he cannot see some people around, some of his aides were in the background singing with him.

They hyped him and called him chief. They all sang joyfully that they didn't see some people around.

Burna Boy's aide sings for him. Photo credit@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Ladies linked to Burna Boy

Apart from Sophia Egbueje, some other ladies had been romantically linked with the music star in the past.

British Jamaican singer and rapper Stephanie Victoria Allen, aka Stefflon Don, was neck deep in romance with Burna Boy before things fell apart.

While the going was good for the two of them, she got a car gift, bags, and other designer items from the music star.

Recently, another international star, Chloe Bailey, was also linked to Burna Boy. They were sighted at different places when the female singer visited Nigeria.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Burna Boy's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Burna Boy about Sophia Egbueje. Here are some of the comments below:

@olohi_ said:

"Y:ou see why it’s not good to open leg for musician ,now them don use you release song."

@oyetollarade reacted:

"Una go know say Sophie na achievement for burna."

@mipeh_ commented:

"Just because they have full beards doesn’t make them grown men fr."

@chommy__darling stated:

"So it was all planned then, he did it on purpose."

@__ololade__ shared:

"Okay you no buy Lambo she don buy ham. Next."

@mysturah said:

"Shame wear me amilo capala on your behalf sir."

@bbn_all_star wrote:

"Her instincts was really very strong when she told him she don’t like to live with artist say they no dey do anything for her."

Source: Legit.ng