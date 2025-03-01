TikToker Peller has shared a lovely video as he gushed over what he did on his lover, Jarvis' birthday

In the clip, he said that he had to do it because Jarvis didn't spend the Christmas and new year with them as she was hospitalised

Fans were moved by his show of love and gushed over their relationship as they wished them well in the comment section

Habeeb Hamzat, also known as Peller, has staged a surprise for his lover, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata better known as Jadrolita on her birthday.

The AI lady, who had a cheek surgery last year, had clocked a new age and the streamer went an extra mile to make her happy.

According to him, Jarvis was not around during Christmas and new year because she was hospitalised.

He noted that he had to go an extra mile to make her happy. The TikToker, who reacted to Burna Boy's saga with Sophia Egbueje, mentioned that Jarvis was bored at some point and wanted to go back home.

However, he encouraged her to stay. The surprise later came before she left.

Peller buys bags, wristwatch, other items

In the recording, Peller bought Jarvis a giant pink teddy bear, a wristwatch, two bags and some other items.

They both sat in the black bus that brought the gifts and her cake. After checking her gifts, they shared a kiss and a hug.

The streamer also got a violinist to play for her as Peller opened the bus.

Jarvis reacts to gift

After sighting the bus, Jarvis was surprised as she wasn't expecting such numerous item as from him

She was almost moved to tears as she had to pause before entering the bus.

Recall that Jarvis also surprised her lover a few months ago by going to pick him at the airport after he returned to Nigeria.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Peller's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video below:

@realjadrolita reacted:

"I will never forget this day, thank you so much. I love you till infinity."

@laughpillscomedy shared:

"This small boy here knows how to take care of woman more than most of you old people. All is see is a matured mind with a touch of lover boy trapped in a small body."

@nellyoflagos said:

"Nice one bro Lamborghini is next year ooo."

@walespin wrote:

"Na Peller come dey teach me how to love."

@biglilkay25 stated:

"You did well my bro, happy birthday dear baby yo."

@oluwa___currency said:

"Unna for call us for mascot na, but all good sha happy birthday queen."

@jidex_klothing reacted:

"Are you a nor fasting."

@blackrose_435 shared:

"May your union never break IJN,still your day Olori."

Peller blasts Jarvis over her video

Legit.ng had reported that the skit maker was not happy with Jarvis over her reaction to their engagement. Peller had openly proposed to Jarvis and gave her a ring, however, she stated that it was just a promise ring she got from the TikToker.

Reacting to her outburst in a video, he lambasted her and told her fans what to do about their engagement, he also questioned her action.

