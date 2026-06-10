Frederick Leonard’s Alleged Married Side Chick Finally Speaks Out Amid Cheating Allegations
- Frederick Leonard’s alleged married side chick Nkiru Umeh has broken her silence
- Recall that the actor’s estranged wife Peggy Ovire publicly called them out online
- Hours after that, Nkiru made a post on her social media, which caught the attention of many
Nollywood actress Nkiru Umeh aka Angellikky, the woman whom Peggy Ovire accused of wrecking her marriage with Frederick Leonard, has broken her silence.
The drama began when actress Peggy Ovire accused Leonard of having a side chick who is reportedly married to another man.
Ovire shared a video of Leonard with the woman identified as Angellikky, tagging them as “shameless lots.”
On her Instagram page, actress Nkiru shared a new video of herself, noting how one can’t please the world.
“Uwa enwe nmeta (You can’t please the world). It is well,” she wrote.
See her post below:
Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians unearthed the identity of a lady who was seen with popular Nollywood actor Frederick Leonard amid rumours of a crisis in his marriage to actress Peggy Ovire.
In a series of posts shared via her Instagram Stories, Peggy levelled heavy allegations against the actor, claiming he is involved in an extramarital affair with a married woman with children.
As proof, the actress posted a video of Frederick alongside a woman attending comedian Funnybone's recent comedy show in Lagos together.
Further compounding her statements, she went on to reshare a cryptic post she initially published in February 2026. In that post, she questioned whether any woman could remain in a marriage where her husband maintains an affair with a married woman, noting that the individual in question was initially introduced as a "friend."
Reacting, many Nigerians flooded the Instagram page of the lady identified as Angel Nikky, who has also turned off her comment section amid the Frederick Leonard and Peggy Ovire drama.
Not long after, social media users dug up a 2018 post from Angellikky where she openly gushed over Leonard.
The Nollywood star compared him to popular TV host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. In the post, she wrote:
“Errrr......Am I permitted to crush? I promise not to crash, Na who born these ones bikonu. Men them looking all shades of dapper #excesscharisma Should we start with the actor extraordinaire @freddieleonard looking like a man and half or we should start with the classic man @ebuka who we all know his case of hits back to back fashion statements has gotten to the ear of the gods…”
The lengthy admiration post praised both men’s sense of style and described Leonard as “actor extraordinaire”, highlighting his charisma.
Peggy Ovire yanks off husband's name
Legit.ng previously reported that Peggy Ovire became a topic of discussion among fans over a step she took on social media.
The actress removed her husband’s name from her Instagram profile and now bears the name Peggy Ovire.
Some netizens suggested that the actress might be too embarrassed to publicly admit that her marriage had ended.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.