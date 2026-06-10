Frederick Leonard’s alleged married side chick Nkiru Umeh has broken her silence

Recall that the actor’s estranged wife Peggy Ovire publicly called them out online

Hours after that, Nkiru made a post on her social media, which caught the attention of many

Nollywood actress Nkiru Umeh aka Angellikky, the woman whom Peggy Ovire accused of wrecking her marriage with Frederick Leonard, has broken her silence.

The drama began when actress Peggy Ovire accused Leonard of having a side chick who is reportedly married to another man.

Frederick Leonard’s alleged married side chick responds after social media uproar. Credit: @frederickleonard, @angellikky

Source: Instagram

Ovire shared a video of Leonard with the woman identified as Angellikky, tagging them as “shameless lots.”

On her Instagram page, actress Nkiru shared a new video of herself, noting how one can’t please the world.

“Uwa enwe nmeta (You can’t please the world). It is well,” she wrote.

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians unearthed the identity of a lady who was seen with popular Nollywood actor Frederick Leonard amid rumours of a crisis in his marriage to actress Peggy Ovire.

In a series of posts shared via her Instagram Stories, Peggy levelled heavy allegations against the actor, claiming he is involved in an extramarital affair with a married woman with children.

As proof, the actress posted a video of Frederick alongside a woman attending comedian Funnybone's recent comedy show in Lagos together.

Further compounding her statements, she went on to reshare a cryptic post she initially published in February 2026. In that post, she questioned whether any woman could remain in a marriage where her husband maintains an affair with a married woman, noting that the individual in question was initially introduced as a "friend."

Reacting, many Nigerians flooded the Instagram page of the lady identified as Angel Nikky, who has also turned off her comment section amid the Frederick Leonard and Peggy Ovire drama.

Not long after, social media users dug up a 2018 post from Angellikky where she openly gushed over Leonard.

The Nollywood star compared him to popular TV host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. In the post, she wrote:

“Errrr......Am I permitted to crush? I promise not to crash, Na who born these ones bikonu. Men them looking all shades of dapper #excesscharisma Should we start with the actor extraordinaire @freddieleonard looking like a man and half or we should start with the classic man @ebuka who we all know his case of hits back to back fashion statements has gotten to the ear of the gods…”

The lengthy admiration post praised both men’s sense of style and described Leonard as “actor extraordinaire”, highlighting his charisma.

Nigerians uncover the identity of the mystery lady spotted with actor Frederick Leonard in Lagos. Credit: frederickleonard/peggyovire

Source: Instagram

Peggy Ovire yanks off husband's name

Legit.ng previously reported that Peggy Ovire became a topic of discussion among fans over a step she took on social media.

The actress removed her husband’s name from her Instagram profile and now bears the name Peggy Ovire.

Some netizens suggested that the actress might be too embarrassed to publicly admit that her marriage had ended.

Source: Legit.ng