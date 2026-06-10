A model who appeared in a Kanye West music video in 2010 has come forward with allegations about an incident she says occurred during the shoot

In a video, she claimed that the rapper assaulted her and tearfully recounted details of what allegedly happened

The video sparked mixed reactions online, with many people sharing their opinions about both the model and the music star

American rapper, producer, and fashion designer Kanye West, also known as Ye, has been accused of assault by a model identified as Jenn.

Speaking to the BBC, Jenn recounted what she says happened while she was working with the music star during the filming of one of his music videos years ago.

Reactions as Kanye West is sued by model over alleged assault during 2010 music shoot. Photo credit@ye/@bbc

Source: Instagram

According to her, the incident occurred in 2010 on the set of a Kanye West music video. Jenn alleged that the rapper choked her and put his fingers in her mouth during the shoot.

Tearfully recounting the experience, she claimed that Kanye West repeatedly pushed his fingers into her mouth. Jenn added that she tried to keep her tongue out of the way while the alleged incident was taking place.

Kanye West reacts to allegation

The BBC sought a response from Kanye West regarding Jenn's claims. While the rapper did not respond directly, his lawyer addressed the allegations.

Kanye West trends over allegation by model. Photo credit@ye

Source: Instagram

According to the lawyer, the interaction between Jenn and Kanye West was consensual. He maintained that Jenn did not object to the actions at the time and denied any wrongdoing on the part of the music star.

Fans react to Kanye West and Jenn's case

The allegations sparked mixed reactions online, with many social media users sharing differing opinions on the matter.

Some questioned why Jenn waited 16 years to speak publicly about the alleged incident, with a number of commenters accusing her of seeking financial gain from the rapper.

Others argued that the case should be left to the courts to determine whether her claims have merit.

However, some supporters suggested that Jenn may have felt unable to speak out earlier because of the influence and power dynamics surrounding those involved. They also noted that negative reactions to such allegations can discourage survivors of assault from coming forward and sharing their experiences.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about the music star

Here are comments below:

@delarge.tatts stated:

"They go after anyone who is against them."

@katewilliamsme shared:

"Didn’t protest at the time? So it’s up to a junior model to say something on a set full of powerful men, and if she doesn’t, it’s consent?"

@alexandredellis wrote:

"Coming out a full 16 years later seems pretty weird."

@gracewoodward said:

"I was the stylist for the main artist on the video. The video was pulled because of it. Believe women."

@channa.w reacted:

"Whether she was ok with it or not, what person wants to choke and stick his fingers down a woman's throat in the sake of ART?! When are we going to cancel the right people!!! He has shown his true face for years."

Kanye West, North West get expensive grills

In a previous report from Legit.ng, Kanye West and his daughter North West shook the internet after news of them getting new grills.

The grills were said to cost a lot of money. The father and daughter's new grills are said to be worth 850,000 dollars.

That is about N761 million when converted to Nigerian currency, naira. Fans reacted after seeing the amount the music star spent on both his and his daughter's grills.

Source: Legit.ng