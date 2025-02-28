Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest has reacted to the trending drama between Burna Boy and Sophia Egbueje

After a phone call exposed that Burna Boy failed to buy the Lamborghini he promised the influencer after sleeping with her, Chiefpriest dropped his hot take

Cubana Chiefpriest’s reaction to the news came after Burna Boy allegedly gave the socialite’s cousin a large sum of money in a bid to ridicule him

Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu aka Cubana Chiefpriest has reacted to singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy and Sophia Egbueje’s Lamborghini drama.

Just recently, the Nigerian social media space was buzzing with excitement after a phone call where Sophia talked about how Burna Boy promised to pay for her Lamborghini while hustling to sleep with her. On the call, the lady revealed that the singer ended up not fulfilling his promise.

Sophia Egbueje: Nigerians react as Cubana Chiefpriest shades Burna Boy. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest, @sophiaegbueje, @burnaboyworld

Source: Instagram

After the news spread online, Cubana Chiefpriest took to his Instagram stories to share his take on the matter.

The socialite blasted Burna Boy for not keeping to his promise and accused him of being an ‘audio money’ person. According to Chiefpriest, the act of sleeping with men for money is as old as time and the brotherhood is super ashamed that the singer did not keep to his end of the bargain in the business deal.

Recall that Burna Boy and Chiefpriest's drama started after the singer allegedly gave the celebrity barman's cousin some money in a bid to ridicule him.

Chiefpriest wrote:

“Osho free no good oh. Make una dey promise wetin una fit do. All this audio money here & dia. Shebi you say you de pay cash & carry. This is pure scam na her business be that and you know, na you still hustle her why defraud her for ordinary lambo truck. Ashawo na old business wey no go ever stop, brotherhood is super ashamed.”

See a screenshot of Cubana Chiefpriest’s post below:

Sophia Egbueje: Screenshot as Cubana Chiefpriest drags Burna Boy. Photo: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Cubana Chiefpriest shades Burna Boy

Cubana Chiefpriest’s reaction to the Lamborghini drama between Burna Boy and Sophia Egbueje raised some comments from Nigerians:

Sabiigirlfashion said:

“Make sure your hands are clean b4 throwing shades ooo🙊”

_kcmoore_' said:

“Brotherhood dey proud joor.”

Elohor._joy wrote:

“Brotherhood nor dey ashamed of burna oooo.”

Dicemine said:

“Wetin pain me pass be say this voice note too clear.”

General_zamoraosifo_gcfr wrote:

“He don cast, last last na everybody go chop breakfast 😂😂😂.”

Opee______ said:

“This bele na water no get sense.”

______jerrypopcan wrote:

“This one wey abandon him pikin slf Dey talk.”

Ezicj wrote:

“Please, this oga sit this one out. You get money well well na you carry that one when the drag you like generator everyday for instagram? Oga rest jare. Small nyansh won dey shake 😂.”

Papi_currency said:

“Go pay your child support before u start 😭.”

Princess_starrrrrrrrrr wrote:

“Person wey e pickin dey cryy for Kenya no suppose put mouth allegedly.”

Princess_starrrrrrrrrr said:

“Osho free no go good but your own hook up produce pikin for Kenya. You better go and carry your child allegedly.”

Blakdadi_gram said:

“Burna don help us settle scores for all the transports wey girls dey chop no show up 😁.”

Mercy Eke unveils Lambo amid Burna drama

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that ex-BBNaija star, Mercy Eke unveiled her Lamborghini on social media.

Mercy posted a video to announce her luxury ride amid her former friend, Sophia Egbueje's drama with Burna Boy.

Several social media users reacted to the situation by dropping their hot takes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng