Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Adams Oshiomhole, senator representing Edo North, on Wednesday, June 10, called for the immediate arrest of Mele Kyari, a former group chief executive officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Legit.ng reports that this is the second time the senate has called for the arrest and thorough investigation of Kyari.

Mele Kyari in trouble with senate

As reported by AIT, Oshiomhole, a vocal member of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts, insisted that Kyari has questions to answer over allegations of corruption and financial misconduct.

Kyari is facing multiple investigations regarding alleged financial impropriety and unaccounted funds, with accusations spanning from N210 trillion to over $7.2 billion, according to NTA.

Vanguard also noted the former Edo state governor's concern and call.

Oshiomhole accused the ex-NNPCL boss of failing to account for the alleged mismanagement of trillions of naira during his tenure, insisting that the committee should not delay in exercising its constitutional powers.

According to him, the senate committee must “have the courage” to issue a warrant of arrest immediately, stating that Kyari should be made to answer for his actions while in office.

An angry Oshiomhole said:

“Mr Chairman, this committee must have the courage and the will to deploy its powers as provided in the Nigerian constitution and issue a warrant, not tomorrow, but today. We demand that Mele Kyari be produced, dead or alive. Even if he is dead, we want to see his body.”

Oshiomhole's video can be watched below via a post on X:

After the retirement of Maikanti Baru from the NNPC on July 7, 2019, Kyari was appointed by the administration of then Nigerian leader, now-late Muhammadu Buhari, as the 19th helmsman of the corporation.

The Borno-born crude oil marketer was reappointed in 2023 by Buhari's successor, Tinubu.

In early April 2025, President Tinubu sacked the board of the NNPC, including Kyari and board chairman Pius Akinyelure.

The president also appointed a new board, including a new GCEO.

“The new 11-man board has Engineer Bashir Bayo Ojulari as the Group CEO and Ahmadu Musa Kida as non-executive chairman," the presidency said at the time.

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng