On the evening of this day, September 12 last year, Nigerians were thrown into mourning after the news of Mohbad's death went viral

The deceased was reportedly said to have been maltreated by his former record record label, Marlain House, run by controversial Nigerian singer Naria Marley, which fuelled speculations around his death

Marking his one-year remembrance, Legit.ng recounts the thoughtful ways fans and celebrities showed their last respect to the departed artist

The tragic passing of late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, has left a lasting impression on the country's showbiz scene.

September 12, 2024, makes it exactly one year since the death of the former Marlian rapper, as his family and friends continue to rally around to solve the mystery behind his sudden death.

Today, Legit.ng recounts the emotional and creative tributes from fans and celebrities, honouring the departed artist as he rests in eternal peace.

Davido sends Mohbad's father N2m

A report by popular media personality Dami Adenuga went viral, revealing that Afrobeats star Davido sent Mohbad's father N2m.

The kind gesture sparked online reactions, as fans demanded that his wife, not his father or family, receive the money.

Meanwhile, reports claimed that the Timeless hitmaker sent the token through someone to gift the grieving dad.

Mohbad's album Blessed ranks No 1 on Apple Music

The Late Nigerian artist Mohbad's latest album, Blessed, took the number-one spot on Apple's Album chart a few days after his death.

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12. This was his first chart-topping project since joining the music industry. Sadly, he did not attain such a feat while alive.

The rap album was released on June 30, 2023. It contains eight songs featuring musicians such as Zlatan and Bella Shmurda.

Mohbad's last album, Blessed, makes history on Spotify

Mohbad's extended play (EP) Blessed marked another milestone on the global music streaming platform Spotify.

Blessed, the departed artist's last studio project topped Spotify Nigeria's weekly albums chart, attesting to the enduring appeal of his talent and vocal dexterity.

His other popular singles like 'Peace,' 'Feel Good,' 'Ask About Me,' and 'Beast and Peace' also made it to Apple Music Nigeria's top 10 most streamed tracks.

Nigerians raise over N32m for Mohbad's son

Many well-meaning Nigerians raised funds for the late singer's son following his controversial death.

This came after Mohbad's 24-year-old widow cried out about how their son was just five months old.

Legit.ng gathered that over N32 million was raised for Mohbad's son, Liam, under the supervision of Nigerian ace music producer Samklef.

Rapper Khaid releases tribute song, gives 100% royalties to family

Nigerian rapper and singer Sulaimon Abiola, best known as Khaid, released a new song, 'Forever', in memory of Mohbad's death.

In a post on X, Khaid claimed that the Aska About Me crooner's death on September 12 was a big loss to the music community.

The 'Anabella' hitmaker announced on social media that he would give Mohbad's wife N2 million and that the late singer's son would receive 100% of the revenue from his tribute song to Mohbad.

Tonto Dikeh plegdes N100k Monthly support to Mohbad’s son

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh left fans emotional over the financial support she pledged to Mohbad's son, Liam.

In a statement released via her foundation and son King Andre's foundation, Tonto Dikeh, who sympathised with Mohbad's family, promised to pay for Mohbad's son's education till he finishes secondary school.

MC Oluomo gives singer's son N3m, parents N1m each

The chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages (LASPG), Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, joined the list of celebrities who donated millions to late singer Mohbad's family.

The LASPG chairman gave N3 million to Mohbad's son, Liam Light, while he gave the late singer's mum and dad N1m each, making it a total of N5m.

Receipt of the financial transaction went viral online as many appreciated him for his thoughtful act.

Prophet Fufeyin gives N10m to Mohbad's family

The founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Warri, Delta state, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, also showed his support towards the grieving family with the sum of N10 million.

In a viral Facebook post, Prophet Fufeyin explained that the N10m donation was made through his foundation.

Man paints Mohbad's photo on street wall

Days after Mohbad's death, a talented Nigerian man honoured him with his painting skill as a way to "immortalise" him.

The graffiti artist went on Alimosho street and painted the photo of the KPK crooner in a white singlet, sitting in front of a chess board.

As he worked on the street art, Mohbad's emotional voice played in the background, making his TikTok video more moving. It rained while the artist worked.

Mohbad's insightful portrait With son, Liam, trends

Mohbad or Imole continued to make headlines months after his sudden demise. A portrait of the singer and his son emerged online, leaving fans gushing.

The portrait showed the late singer and his son, who was just one year old then, wearing white shirts and what looked like jean trousers.

A look at the insightful portrait showed the late Mohbad holding his son in one hand and a lantern in another, which depicts that even in death, he would continue to guide Liam.

Mohbad's wife performs his song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mohbad's wife, Wunmi, sent shivers down the spines of many following their son Liam's birthday celebration.

A clip showed the late singer's widow miming her husband's song 'Peace' at the party.

The guests in attendance were stunned by the profound moment as they sang and danced.

Chike's song with Mohbad' Egwu' rises to No.1

Multi-talented Nigerian singer Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka, better known by his first name Chike, achieved an immense feat he has waited years to surmount.

The young Nigerian singer recently made history with his December hit track Egwu after it broke into the top five most streamed songs on the Nigerian official Top 100.

Chike was presented with a plaque by the Nigerian Top 100 monitoring platform, Turntables.

This is the first time Chike has achieved this immense feat. Since his big break in 2020, he never had a song that made it into the top 3 of the official Nigerian music chart.

Chike pays emotional tribute to Mohbad at AMVCA

Chike attended the recently hosted African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2024, where he paid tribute to his late colleague and comrade Mohbad.

He was one of the artists scheduled to perform at the event on May 11, 2024, and throughout his act, he paid tribute to Mohbad.

Chike was sighted on stage playing his hit song Egwu with Mohbad and a group of dancers.

During the performance, the dancers formed a straight line and lifted their fisted hands, as one of them unveiled a banner with Mohbad's photo.

Mohbad's dad storms court with crowd

Meanwhile, the late Nigerian singer’s dad, Joseph Aloba, made a public display in court following the ongoing coroner's inquest on his son’s death.

While fans and netizens counted down to his one-year remembrance, the family of the deceased have continued with investigations surrounding his tragic death.

A video made the rounds online showing Joseph with a group of friends behind him holding placards as they arrived at the court premises.

