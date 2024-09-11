Late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s dad, Joseph Aloba, spurred emotions ahead of son’s one-year remembrance

Recall that the former Marlian signee died on September 12, 2023, with controversies surrounding his demise

Videos made the rounds online showing Joseph Aloba with a group of men expressing their grievances via placards

Late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad’s dad Joseph Aloba, made a public display in court following the ongoing coroner inquest on his son’s death.

Mohbad died on September 12, 2023; while fans and netizens countdown to his one-year remembrance, the family of the deceased have continued with investigations surrounding his tragic death.

Mohbad’s dad stormed court amid one-year remembrance. Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

A video made the rounds online showing Joseph with a group of friends behind him holding placards as they arrived at the court premises.

The handbills had different inscriptions, conveying their resentment towards the singer’s death and his delayed investigations around it.

See the clip below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Mohbad’s coroner inquest saw some drama between his father, Joseph Aloba and his mother, Abosede.

A video made the rounds from the coroner’s inquest, showing the moment Baba Mohbad totally ignored Mama Mohbad despite her gesture of peace towards him.

The viral clip showed Mama Mohbad getting on her knees to greet her late son’s father, but he ignored her despite the onlooker present who tried to make peace between them.

In the video, Baba Mohbad looked away after noticing that Mama Mohbad was trying to soften him with her show of respect.

Mohbad’s dad spurs emotions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mosope_kitchen:

"Ekiti people what is happening I guess there’s is tradition in Yoruba land that speak about how to invoke the spirit of the dead, what happens to that, I remember being told that those days you there not do evil to your neighbor there are gods that are against it where are those things, abeg let’s go tradition about it pls."

iamkingobaron:

"Wummi please what happened to mohbad at home , tell the world oo karma is real."

official_mrlove1:

"Omo I pity dis mohbad sha but to everyone who bully him or involved in his death if God still be God dem no go know peace."

princetonyalex:

"DNA turn to problem."

yetundetide:

"I feel for this man o😢😢 The thought of loosing a child alone can drive someone crazy😭 May God comfort their family."

ladi007:

"You will see justice by God grace baba mohbad."

mayokun___baby:

"So what are dey going to do to the people that make life unbearable to him ehn 😢😢💔😭 abi all the bullying don go like that."

mz_funky_success:

"Best father of the year👏👏👏👏I have father love and I understand what it means."

Iyabo Ojo speaks on Wunmi and Mama Mohbad's fight

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo waded into the drama between Mama Mohbad and the late singer’s widow, Wunmi.

Just recently, social media was buzzing with excitement over the audio of Mama Mohbad cursing out Wunmi and calling her a betrayer, among other things.

Shortly after the drama went viral online, Iyabo Ojo spoke on a TikTok platform to explain what she knew of the situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng