Nigerians are celebrating the first anniversary of the late singer Mohbad who died on September 12, 2023

Social critic Ibrahim Koleosho has condemned the unending rift between his parents and profits made by bloggers on the family feud

Koleosho called on the mediation of the Lagos state governor and reminded the House of Assembly of its promise on the singer's royalties

On September 12, 2023, Nigerian rapper, singer, and songwriter Ileri-Oluwa Aloba, famously called Mohbad, died.

On the first anniversary of his death, social critic Ibrahim Koleosho called out online bloggers profiting from the misunderstanding within the late singer's immediate family to desist from disrespecting the late Mohbad's soul.

Social critic Ibrahim Koleosho calls on Gov Sanwo-Olu to intervene in Mohbad's family feud. Photo: iyaboojofespris, iammohbad, realyomifabiyi

Koleosho announced the activities lined up for the first remembrance of Mohbad in a statement made available to Legit.ng noted that the best thing that could be done to the singer's soul is to lay him to rest. He said:

"We celebrate the life of the late Ileriouwa Aloba, Mohbad a year after. Sadly, his body is still in the morgue a year after his controversial death. As we celebrate his death, we seek justice to the soul of Mohbad. We. also seek peace within the family. Nobody is a winner until Mohbad's body is laid to rest."

Koleosho begs Sanwo-Olu over Mohbad's family saga

The critic urged the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to mediate in the non-ending family drama between Mohbad's dad, Joseph Aloba, his mom, Abosede, and the late singer's wife, Wunmi. He noted that peace within the family would make getting justice for the late singer easier.

"Governor Sanwo-Olu should help set up a reconciliation committee to ensure peace within the Aloba family. Those profiting from the crisis within the deceased family should stop disrespecting the soul of the late singer.

Critic reminds LSHA of promise on Mohbad's royalties

Koleosho also recalls the Lagos State House of Assembly's promise to investigate the late singer's musical deals and how his royalties would be paid to his immediate family.

"All these are still pending, and Mohbad's body is yet to be buried."

Koleosho cautions Iyabo Ojo and Yomi Fabiyi

The critic, popularly known as Mr White, cautioned Nollywood actors Yomi Fabiyi and Iyabo Ojo over their involvement in unravelling the cause of death of Mohbad. He pleaded with them not to trivialise Mohbad's case as they did with their colleague Olanrewaju Omiyinka Baba Ijesha's alleged molestation saga. He said trivialising Mohbad's case could only cause more crisis than resolving the raging issue.

Yomi Fabiyi leads protest during Mohbad's court hearing

Legit.ng earlier reported that actor Yomi Fabiyi led some Nigerians on a peaceful protest at the High Court in Ikorodu, Lagos, on Wednesday, September 11.

Fabiyi stated that aside from the peaceful walk, prayers would be made at the deceased's grave in the early hours of September 12, a time he claimed the deceased's spirit would be called out to fight his killers.

According to the film star, the prayers would be said in a Christian, Muslim, and traditional way.

