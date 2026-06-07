NIDCOM announced the profiling of Nigerians in South Africa for voluntary repatriation back to Nigeria

Collaboration with South African officials ensures a smooth and dignified return process

President Tinubu emphasizes commitment to the welfare of all Nigerians in the Diaspora

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) said Nigerians in South Africa are currently being profiled and documented for their voluntary return home.

NIDCOM said the profiling is taking place at the Nigerian Embassy in collaboration with the Nigerian Mission and officials of the South African Home Office.

Nigerians in South Africa preparing for voluntary repatriation. Photo credit: @nidcom_gov

Source: Twitter

The federal agency said the documentation is part of their preparation to return to Nigeria, as approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This was contained in a statement issued via NIDCOM X handle @nidcom_gov on Sunday, June 7, 2026

Nigerians in South Africa are currently being profiled and documented at the Nigerian Embassy in SA, in collaboration with the Nigerian Mission and officials of the South African Home Office.

According to the statement, the federal government is facilitating their returns through relevant agencies to ensure smooth and dignified repatriation.

NIDCOM said Tinubu is committed to the welfare of all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora.

"Nigerians in South Africa are currently being profiled and documented at the Nigerian Embassy in SA, in collaboration with the Nigerian Mission and officials of the South African Home Office.

“This is in preparation for their voluntary return home, as approved by the President @officialABAT.

“The Federal Government, through @NigeriaMFA, @nidcom_gov, the Nigerian Mission in South Africa, and other relevant agencies, is actively facilitating this process to ensure smooth and dignified repatriation.

“President @officialABAT remains committed to the welfare of all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora.”

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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the meeting will address mistreatment of Nigerian citizens and threats to bilateral relations.

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Source: Legit.ng