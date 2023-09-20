Actress Tonto Dikeh has joined celebrities who have pledged support for singer Mohbad's 5-months-old son, Liam

Tonto, through her and her son's foundations, is set to place Mohbad's son on N100k monthly child support for one year and a scholarship up to secondary school

The actress' action has warmed hearts as many of her fans, as well as celebrities, took to her comment section to commend her

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has left fans gushing over the financial support she pledged to Mohbad's 5-month-old son, Liam.

In a recent statement released via her foundation and King Andre foundation, Tonto Dikeh, who sympathised with Mohbad's family, promised to pay for Mohbad's son's education till he finishes secondary school.

Tonto Dikeh to place Mohbad's son on N100k monthly support for one year. Credit: @tontolet @iammohbad

She also revealed the 5-month-old boy would be placed on monthly support of N100k.

She put out a statement, which read:

"Tonto Dikeh Foundation would like to support General Mohbad through his son by giving him an all-paid educational scholarship till he finishes his secondary school lever. In addition to that, the Kind Andre Dikeh Foundation would like to support the family by paying his son Mohbad' son monthly child support of a hundred thousand naira, only 100k every month for one year."

See her post below:

Fans react to Tonto Dikeh's generous gesture to Mohbad's son

Legit.ng captured some reactions as many commended the Nollywood star.

See the comments below:

trailerszone2022:

"Na woman you be! Celebrity no be for mouth, celebrity no be to wear fashion. God bless you massively!!!."

sharonfrancis01:

"Tee For President."

cocosherrie:

"Purest heart so proud of you."

maari_iaah:

"Y’all remember this good deeds she have done when she do wrong as well Because world people Dey quick forget good deeds."

cifems:

"A king and more na why i love you."

makeupbyjaytee:

"Thank you T!!!! This is giving me chills. Thank you Tonto! Andre will never lack! Before he ask God will give!!! When he asks a million will rise to help!!!"

Businessman gifts Mohbad's wife N2m, son scholarship

Businessman Mubarak Musa 'Emperor Almubee' joined the list of prominent figures who pledged support for Mohbad's son.

The reports revealed that Almubee gave Omowunmi N2m and also pledged to see Mohbad's 5-month-old son, Liam, through school to the university level.

This was after some family members were seen at Mohbad's graveside, plotting how to take his properties from his wife.

