Peller Sparks Reactions as He Shows Off Lavish Home Power Setup Worth Tens of Millions
- Popular Nigerian content creator Peller surprised his fans during a recent livestream when he showcased the ₦20m worth generator and solar inverter system powering his home
- Beyond the multi-million naira power setup, Peller disclosed that he still pays around ₦300,000 monthly in electricity bills to the national grid
- The revelation sparked a wave of reactions online, with fans mixing genuine admiration for Peller's success with commentary about Nigeria's long-running electricity struggles
Popular Nigerian content creator Habeeb Hamzat, widely known as Peller, has stirred online conversations after unveiling a private electricity solution valued at tens of millions of naira.
In a recent livestream, the young influencer showcased an ₦8 million generator paired with a ₦12 million solar inverter system, both installed to guarantee uninterrupted power in his home.
The combined ₦20 million investment immediately caught attention, reflecting the scale of personal spending required to secure reliable energy in Nigeria.
Peller, who proposed to his longtime girlfriend Jarvis in Ghana a few days ago, described the setup as proof of his steady progress.
The TikTok streamer explained to his fans and viewers that beyond the high upfront cost of his setup, he still pays about ₦300,000 monthly to the electricity company, showing the burden of energy expenses.
His decision to share the achievement online was framed as both a celebration of financial growth and a look at the realities of living with an unstable national supply.
With the national grid remaining unreliable, individuals and businesses continue to shoulder the high cost of self-generated power.
Peller’s lavish home arrangement shows how private solutions have become essential for those who can afford them.
Watch the video below:
Fans react to Peller's power setup
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:
Many followers praised his financial growth while noting the country's high cost of living.
@Timothy71967285 wrote:
“That’s not just growth, that’s serious power independence on another level.”
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@Jozzie_90 commented:
“That’s a serious upgrade for a “young boy growing” — ₦8M generator plus ₦12M solar setup shows how far ambition and consistency can take someone.”
@Pdwildtruth reacted:
“Omo ₦8M generator and ₦12M inverter? That’s not growth, that’s level-up”
@uncle_ecowas said:
“Like I don't understand, Nepa bill 300k for country were minimum wage na 70k.... Oh”
@kasalioluw82460 wrote:
“God blessing is limitless, wetin juju no go give you, God go give you with ease, God do not forget me and my loved ones.”
@NoShakingMood commented:
“Congratulations Peller. Enjoy them all and also take care of your health and wealth. Meanwhile, why is the compound dark now? O ya go and put on the light.”
Jarvis opens on why Peller proposed in Ghana
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that TikTok creator Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, known as Jarvis, explained why Peller proposed to her in Accra, Ghana.
She stated that they feared individuals with bad intentions or local touts could interfere with the romantic event in Nigeria.
According to her, they chose the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel for a calm environment where they could enjoy their special moment in peace.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.