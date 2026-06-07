Popular Nigerian content creator Peller surprised his fans during a recent livestream when he showcased the ₦20m worth generator and solar inverter system powering his home

Beyond the multi-million naira power setup, Peller disclosed that he still pays around ₦300,000 monthly in electricity bills to the national grid

The revelation sparked a wave of reactions online, with fans mixing genuine admiration for Peller's success with commentary about Nigeria's long-running electricity struggles

Popular Nigerian content creator Habeeb Hamzat, widely known as Peller, has stirred online conversations after unveiling a private electricity solution valued at tens of millions of naira.

In a recent livestream, the young influencer showcased an ₦8 million generator paired with a ₦12 million solar inverter system, both installed to guarantee uninterrupted power in his home.

Popular influencer Peller displays an impressive ₦20 million solar and generator system to guarantee steady power supply in his apartment. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

The combined ₦20 million investment immediately caught attention, reflecting the scale of personal spending required to secure reliable energy in Nigeria.

Peller, who proposed to his longtime girlfriend Jarvis in Ghana a few days ago, described the setup as proof of his steady progress.

The TikTok streamer explained to his fans and viewers that beyond the high upfront cost of his setup, he still pays about ₦300,000 monthly to the electricity company, showing the burden of energy expenses.

Fans applaud content creator Peller as he exhibits his lavish ₦20 million private power solution during an interactive broadcast on social media. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

His decision to share the achievement online was framed as both a celebration of financial growth and a look at the realities of living with an unstable national supply.

With the national grid remaining unreliable, individuals and businesses continue to shoulder the high cost of self-generated power.

Peller’s lavish home arrangement shows how private solutions have become essential for those who can afford them.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Peller's power setup

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many followers praised his financial growth while noting the country's high cost of living.

@Timothy71967285 wrote:

“That’s not just growth, that’s serious power independence on another level.”

@Jozzie_90 commented:

“That’s a serious upgrade for a “young boy growing” — ₦8M generator plus ₦12M solar setup shows how far ambition and consistency can take someone.”

@Pdwildtruth reacted:

“Omo ₦8M generator and ₦12M inverter? That’s not growth, that’s level-up”

@uncle_ecowas said:

“Like I don't understand, Nepa bill 300k for country were minimum wage na 70k.... Oh”

@kasalioluw82460 wrote:

“God blessing is limitless, wetin juju no go give you, God go give you with ease, God do not forget me and my loved ones.”

@NoShakingMood commented:

“Congratulations Peller. Enjoy them all and also take care of your health and wealth. Meanwhile, why is the compound dark now? O ya go and put on the light.”

Jarvis opens on why Peller proposed in Ghana

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that TikTok creator Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, known as Jarvis, explained why Peller proposed to her in Accra, Ghana.

She stated that they feared individuals with bad intentions or local touts could interfere with the romantic event in Nigeria.

According to her, they chose the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel for a calm environment where they could enjoy their special moment in peace.

Source: Legit.ng