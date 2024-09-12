Mohbad's first anniversary after his death has once again evoked emotions from fans and music lovers in and outside Nigeria

The circumstances surrounding his death, as well as the controversies his demise stirred up, have remained unsolved

Legit.ng has joined the rest of the world to pay tribute to Mohbad as we list his memorable songs

Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, until his death, was a multi-talented artiste who was a rapper, singer, and songwriter.

He was already making a name for himself and building a fanbase in the music industry. However, tragedy struck on September 12, 2023, when Mohbad passed away at the age of 27.

The singer's death was received with shock by fans and music lovers and even led to what became 'Justice for Mohbad' as the public wanted an investigation to be carried out on what led to his death.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that music star Davido and his crew joined the public during Mohbad's candlelight procession.

Prominent figures in the country also donated millions to the singer's family to show support and in recognition of his talent.

However, 12 months after his demise, the circumstances surrounding his death have remained unsolved. It has stirred controversies among his family members, especially regarding his son Liam's paternity.

As Nigeria and the world mark Mohbad's first death anniversary, Legit.ng, in this article, reminisces about some of the deceased's hit songs.

The deceased was formerly signed to Naira Marley’s Marlian Records but left the label in 2022 after a series of dramas.

Mohbad combined Fuji, Afrobeats, and Hip-Hop in his music to tell stories.

The father of one released his first EP, Light, after signing a record deal with Marlian Records World in 2019. The EP consisted of eight songs and featured superstars Davido, Naira Marley, and former YBNL signee Lil Kesh.

Below are unforgettable songs released by Mohbad:

1. Imole released 2019

“Imole”, which means 'Light' was one of his early singles released in 2019.

In the single, Mohbad spoke about his struggles and rise to success. It was part of the songs in the sub-genre known as 'Afro-Adura.'

2. The viral KPK (Ko Por Ke) released in 2020

KPK can be described as Mohbad's biggest street song and has even become a slang term in the country.

The song by Rexxie featuring Mohbad was nominated in three categories for The Headies Awards in 2022.

3. Mohbad dropped Peace in 2022

Peace seemingly became Mohbad's last song with Marlian Music after their relationship turned sour.

The song tells the story of Mohbad wanting peace to chase his music career.

Rexxie produced Peace alongside Spyda Kid.

4. Ask About Me released in 2023

The song marked a new era for Mohbad as it was released after he parted ways with Marlian Music.

In the song produced by Niphkeys and Nektunes, Mohbad restated his desire to keep chasing his dream.

The song also trended after his death as music star Wizkid was seen dancing to it

5. Feel Good released in 2021

The song was released during his time at Marlian label and remains one of his hit songs.

Feel Good, produced by Niphkeys, was a reimagination of James Brown's hit record 'I Feel Good'.

6. Egwu by Chike featuring Mohbad released in 2023

The song was released shortly after Mohbad's death and went viral during that period.

Chike further warmed hearts after he paid tributes to Mohbad at the AMVCA in 2024.

7. Adura released in 2019, featuring Bella Shmurda

Bella Shmurda and Mohbad were two friends who shared a bond outside the music industry.

The two have worked on another project Pariwo released in 2023.

Bella Shmurda, after Mohbad's death, dropped a heartfelt tribute track and video dedicated to his late friend titled 'My Brother.'

Mohbad's songs resonated with many, especially his street fanbase. He was a star before and after his death.

Heartbroken fans flood Mohbad's page

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Mohbad became a topic on social media barely a few days before his first death anniversary.

Several heartbroken fans of the deceased flooded his Instagram page with emotional tributes.

"No justice has been done nothing nothing but I know one day hand go meet all of them lagbara olorun," a fan wrote.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng