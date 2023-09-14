The late Nigerian upcoming artist Mohbad's last album, "Blessed," claimed the top spot on Apple's Album chart

Although he did not achieve this milestone during his lifetime, fans and music lovers took to several social media channels to celebrate his posthumous success

Released on June 30, 2023, the rap album consists of eight tracks and features collaborations with artists like Zlatan and Bella Shmurda

Mohbad takes number one spots on Apple Music top songs and albums Credit: @iammohbad

Source: UGC

However, the singer's old single, released while he was still under Naira Marley's Marlian House, is currently number one on the Apple Music Top 10 songs.

Mohbad's album topping chart sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured some of the hot takes below:

nio_lami:

"That’s the last respect ✊ none of his song will ever top chat again ."

cyril_gold1:

"E dey do me like say him for just come out say na prank. ."

fineboyokola:

"In everything you are doing in this life try make sure say you no die in the process because dead man no get evidence ."

_shy_pablo:

"Fame after DEATH."

dousmorkennel:

"Wetin be this one like this? Been through many things, many many gists, though I still find my peace (Imole, Oh, oh, ah). I dey do like say me I no dey see, like say I no dey hear. Which kind person be this? (Oh, oh, ah).Wetin be this one like this? Been through many things, lat'aiye genesis , I be dealing with freenemies. Surviver, surviver."

emmy__on__this__one:

"His spirit is somewhere looking at those hypocr!tes .. pretending they love him ."

Source: Legit.ng