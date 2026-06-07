Bishop Funke Felix-Adejumo had advised women to stop relying solely on men for financial support and instead build sustainable sources of income

The cleric had encouraged women to invest in themselves, discover their talents and create passive income that could support them later in life

Church leaders had called on women to overcome fear, maximise their abilities and take leadership roles across different sectors of society

Women have been urged to pursue financial independence, personal development and purposeful living rather than relying solely on men for survival and fulfilment.

The call was made by renowned preacher and women's advocate, Bishop Funke Felix-Adejumo, during a programme organised by the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Everlasting Covenant Zone, FCT 11, themed Women of Greater Height.

Bishop Funke Felix-Adejumo addresses women during the Women of Greater Height programme in Abuja. Photo: FunkeFelix-Adejumo

Source: Original

Addressing participants at the event, the cleric said modern women must move beyond traditional expectations that limit their contributions to marriage and childbearing.

She maintained that women have the capacity to make meaningful contributions in different sectors of society.

Why should women pursue financial independence?

According to Bishop Adejumo, women should invest in their personal growth, discover their talents and create sustainable sources of income.

She encouraged attendees to strengthen their relationship with God while developing skills that could improve their economic standing.

"Like yourself and invest in yourself. If the totality of your spending is based on your husband you are a waste. Don't let your life be based on Sexually Transmitted Money (STM)."

The preacher also advised women to cultivate humility, remain open to correction and appreciate opportunities that come their way.

Drawing from biblical teachings, she said confidence and self-worth were essential qualities for women seeking success and relevance.

"Women of greater height should not allow anyone to pull them down for whatever reason. According to Job 12:13, no woman is inferior to anyone. Therefore, love yourself, believe in yourself and celebrate yourself at all time," she stated.

Women attend the RCCG Women of Greater Height event organised in the Federal Capital Territory. Photo:Felix-Adejumo

Source: Original

What investment advice did she give?

Bishop Adejumo urged women to take investment seriously and avoid spending excessively on luxury items that offer little long-term value.

She encouraged them to consider purchasing shares and building passive income streams capable of supporting them later in life.

She also cautioned women against engaging in relationships driven by financial desperation.

"Love the Lord, server the Lord and be passionate about God. You can't be sleeping around with men to have money. Keep your dignity and don't let anybody mess you up but firmly believe in yourself."

RCCG leaders encourage women to rise

Earlier, the wife of the RCCG Provincial Pastor for FCT 11, Mrs Mary Folorunsho, encouraged women to identify and maximise their God-given talents.

She advised them not to allow fear or challenges to prevent them from pursuing their goals.

"There will be a lot of oppositions to your grateness but don't be afraid and remain focus. Activate your talent and don't be like that servant who hide his talent."

Also speaking, the Zonal Pastor of RCCG Everlasting Covenant Zone, Pastor Dele Jegede, said the programme was designed to inspire women to achieve greater success and contribute positively to society.

Convener of the event, Mrs Lydia Jegede, said the initiative aimed to encourage Nigerian women to take leadership roles in governance, business, technology, science, politics and other areas of national development.

"This event is meant to encourage women to arise and take their place in government, in business, in politics, in technology, in science, in leadership, in Church and in all spares of life."

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Source: Legit.ng