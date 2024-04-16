A new portrait of the late Mohbad and his son Liam, who recently marked his birthday, has surfaced online

The portrait showed the late singer holding his son in one hand and a lantern in another hand, which seems to depict guidance

As expected, the new portrait has stirred another round of emotions from fans as they continue to mourn the late Mohbad

Late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad or Imole, has continued to make headlines months after his sudden demise. A new portrait of the singer and his son, which recently emerged, has left fans gushing.

The portrait showed the late singer and his son, who recently clocked one year, rocking white shirts and what looked like jean trousers.

Fans read meanings to Mohbad and son's new portrait. Credit: @hayan_empire

A look at the insightful portrait showed the late Mohbad holding his son in one hand and a lantern in another, which depicts that even in death, he would continue to guide Liam.

See the portrait of Mohbad and Liam below:

Recall that the former Marlian signee's dad, Joseph Aloba, has continued to push for a DNA test to be carried out on Liam to confirm his paternity.

Fans gush over Mohbad and Liam's new portrait

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the post, read them below

termyt_richie:

"How do you feel whenever you see mohbad videos or pictures anywhere?

fatherabraham1805:

"MOHBAD The Light That Refuses To Dim, Imole De Okuku Parada."

_bukkybillionaire':

"This shattered my heart"

bettamee_concept:

"Light is everywhere. DONT know him before but am heartbroken."

lamba__dc___':

"light de every location Imolenization fun wo ni pressure."

jelly_bean921:

"This hurts my heart honestly , i know moh will be watching over his little boy and making sure he is protected from the Highest."

Mohbad's wife sings his song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mohbad's wife, Wunmi, sent shivers down the spines of many following their son Liam’s birthday celebration.

A clip showed the late singer's widow miming her husband’s song ‘Peace’ on a microphone at the party.

The guests in attendance were stunned by the profound moment ignited by Wunmi as they sang and danced along.

