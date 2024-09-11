As the first-year remembrance of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, widely known as Mohbad draws nearer, fans wonder what to expect from his family

His mother, at a recent coroner inquest, has spoken about what the family plans for the singer's remembrance, noting that the father has the final say

This has come as such a shock to many online users who have closely followed the case from inception

The mother of the late Nigerian music star Ilerioluwa Aloba, widely known as Mohbad, has spoken recently about her son's first-year remembrance.

It is no longer news that Mohbad was pronounced dead in Lagos on September 12 after an alleged ear infection. The singer, who was formerly signed to Marlian Music, a record label owned by singer Naira Marley, was buried in his hometown in Ikorodu less than 24 hours after his death.

Mohbad speaks on their son's remembrance. Credit: @mohbad_dad, @temilolasobola

Following his death, efforts dedicated to unravelling the mystery behind his death proved futile.

In a recent development, Mohbad's mother spoke at the coroner's inquest earlier in the day, during which she disclosed her full support for the singer's dad.

According to her, all decisions are up to him, and the family would want the public to put her late son in prayers, whether in the church or mosque, as they do not want an elaborate celebration.

Mohbad's mum said:

"Whatever Mohbad’s dad says is the final. We don’t want any elaborate celebration over our son’s remembrance. The best you can do is to pray for him. You all should please leave us alone and let us settle our family"

Mohbad's mum trends online

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@ifynayaa:

"But why is it the father that gets to dictate when he will be buried ? He had a wife . Abi wife has no say?"

@sirmoore0:

"Werey woman, your eyes don clear now."

@moloshfashion:

"This woman has really loss weight😢 may we not cry over our children in Jesus name, It is well 🙏."

@yeye_moradeyo:

"Tell your family to stop collecting money from the public."

@_shinashine_godspeed:

"In whatever you do know the kind of partner you end with …. Separation between mom and dad will always affect their children one way or the other in life 😢save your future 👌 when parents have issue the children suffer."

@lnorsendu:

"Even if Jossy wants Tap Tap Tap Touts on TikTok who do not know Mohbad to chose what date he will be buried??"

@big_henny31:

"The family that lost their biggest Glory."

Mohbad's Mum Spills How Singer's Dad Called for 2nd Autopsy

Meanwhile, a new development that has surfaced on the internet sees Mohbad's mum claiming that his father wants a second autopsy done.

It will be recalled that Mohbad's autopsy was said to be inconclusive initially, as they could not ascertain the cause of his death.

However, his father has now called for another one and also insisted on a DNA test on Liam, the late singer's son.

