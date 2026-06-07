Atiku had accused former SGF Babachir Lawal of promoting ethnic stereotypes and attempting to discredit political opponents without evidence

The former vice president had defended his record on national unity, citing support for victims of violence and educational interventions

Atiku had urged political actors to focus on insecurity, economic hardship and governance rather than ethnic and religious divisions

Former Vice President and African Democratic Congress presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has criticised former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, over comments he described as divisive and rooted in ethnic prejudice.

Atiku said recent public remarks by Lawal reflected a troubling attempt to frame political disagreements through an ethnic lens rather than engage in factual debate. He argued that such rhetoric risked deepening existing divisions at a time when the country required greater unity.

Atiku had accused former SGF Babachir Lawal of promoting ethnic stereotype. Photo: FB/Atiku, Babchir

Source: Twitter

The position was contained in a press statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, and made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, June 7.

Why did Atiku attack Babachir?

According to the former vice president, Lawal's criticisms were not backed by evidence and relied heavily on allegations and assumptions.

Atiku said the most concerning aspect of the comments was what he described as an effort to associate an entire ethnic group with the actions of a few individuals involved in criminal activities.

He argued that holding entire communities responsible for the conduct of isolated persons was dangerous and could worsen tensions across the country.

“At no point did Mr. Lawal object to receiving such trust and elevation from a Fulani President. He accepted the office, the privileges, and the prestige that came with it. It is therefore difficult to understand why he now seeks to stigmatise an entire ethnic group merely because another Fulani man seeks the presidency through democratic means,” Atiku said.

The ADC candidate also pointed to what he described as contradictions in Lawal's public engagements. He noted that while the former SGF spoke about political marginalisation, he was also publicly discussing interest from governors seeking his return to the All Progressives Congress.

Babachir Lawal got attacked by Atiku in a fresh statement from the ex-VP. Photo: BabachirLawal

Source: Twitter

What did Atiku say on insecurity?

Responding to allegations that he had been indifferent to victims of violence, Atiku rejected the claim and cited his past interventions during periods of insecurity.

He said his responses to national tragedies had never been determined by ethnicity, religion or region.

Recalling attacks in Southern Kaduna, Atiku said he personally identified with affected communities irrespective of religious differences.

“Leadership is not about counting tribes or measuring faith. It is about standing with people in moments of difficulty regardless of their ethnic or religious identity. That has always been my approach and it will continue to be,” he stated.

The former vice president also referenced support provided to some of the released Chibok schoolgirls through scholarship opportunities at the American University of Nigeria.

Atiku defends record, urges unity

Atiku further defended his contributions to national development through investments in education and business, saying his track record remained visible through institutions and jobs created over the years.

“The American University of Nigeria stands as a visible and enduring monument to what private initiative can achieve. Thousands of graduates and their families are beneficiaries of that vision. No amount of political bitterness can erase those facts,” he added.

He urged political actors to focus on addressing insecurity, economic hardship, unemployment and declining educational standards rather than resorting to ethnic attacks.

Atiku blames Tinubu for killing ex-lawmaker

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned and blamed Tinubu for the worsening security situation in Nigeria following the reported death of former House of Representatives member, Abba Anas Adamu, who allegedly died while in captivity after being abducted by bandits along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

Adamu was said to have been kidnapped on May 3, 2026, and reportedly died nine days later despite efforts by his family to secure his release from the abductors.

Source: Legit.ng