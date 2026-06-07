CAF has sent a message to Nigeria and Cameroon ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada

The Super Eagles and Indomitable Lions missed out on the tournament after both losing to DR Congo in the playoff

Nigeria misses out on the second consecutive edition, having also failed to qualify for the 2022 tournament in Qatar

CAF has sent a message to Nigeria and Cameroon ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada, despite failing to qualify.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is four days from kicking off with the opening match between co-host Mexico and South Africa on June 11, 2026.

Super Eagles missed out on consecutive World Cups after falling to qualify for 2026 edition. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

This year’s tournament is the first of the expanded 48-nation tournament, the first in the USA since 1994, and the first to be hosted by three nations.

The expansion means increased slots for each content, with Africa’s slots moving to guaranteed nine and another one via the intercontinental playoff.

As noted by CAF, Senegal, Morocco, Egypt, Algeria, Ghana, Tunisia, Cote d'Ivoire, South Africa, and debutant Cape Verde qualified automatically, while DR Congo qualified via playoff.

CAF sends message to Nigeria and Cameroon

The Confederation of African Football is running a social media series on its representatives ahead of the tournament, and didn't spare some heavyweights who did not qualify.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon are two of the top African nations that failed to qualify for the tournament.

Nigeria finished second in Group C behind South Africa, defeated Gabon in the semi-final of the African playoff, but lost to DR Congo in the final on penalties.

Cameroon finished behind debutant Cape Verde in Group D of the qualifying series and lost to the Democratic Republic of Congo in the semi-final of the playoff.

CAF’s X account sent a message to the Super Eagles of Nigeria, remembering their debut in 1994, headlined by the late Rashidi Yekini.

“Nigeria in 1994. Let us tell you all about their historic #FIFAWorldCup debut. Group winners. A Yekini moment for the ages. Everything about it was destined to go down in history. 🇳🇬,” the post reads.

CAF also sent a message to The Indomitable Lions, reminiscing about their debut campaign in 1990, led by the legendary Roger Milla.

Cameroon missed out on the 2026 World Cup after losing to DR Congo. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

“Cameroon in 1990. An African #FIFAWorldCup story we’ll never stop telling. The Indomitable Lions defied expectations and left a mark on football history forever. 🇨🇲,” the post reads.

Nigeria’s fight for the World Cup spot may have been over, but they have an ongoing legal battle against DR Congo at the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

As noted by the NFF, FIFA dismissed Nigeria’s eligibility case against some foreign-born DR Congo players, and the federation took it up at CAS, which will pass a verdict later in the year.

African countries’ World Cup qualification fee

Legit.ng previously analysed how much African countries will earn for qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, even before the tournament begins.

Each qualified country will earn $13.5 million in preparation and participation fees, a huge sum which Nigeria and Cameroon missed out on.

Source: Legit.ng