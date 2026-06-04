Yomi Fabiyi has continued to share what he allegedly knows about the untimely death of late singer Mohbad

He had earlier shared an alleged chat by Wunmi, the singer's widow, about what she allegedly did to him before his death

Many were taken aback after seeing the allegations made against Wunmi and some other people who were reportedly present when the singer passed away

Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi has shared another implicating post on his Instagram page about Wunmi, the widow of late singer Ilerioluwa Imole Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The film star had earlier shared chats allegedly sent by Wunmi to an unknown person, in which she reportedly expressed fear over what she allegedly did to the singer.

Reactions as Yomi Fabiyi makes more allegations against Wunmi. Photo credit@yomifabiyi/@iammohbad/@chudejideonwo

Source: Instagram

According to the chats, she allegedly stated that her life would be ruined if people found out that she had pushed her husband before his death.

In another post shared by Fabiyi, he claimed that Zomo, Mohbad's friend, was unhappy with some of the things Wunmi said during her interviews.

The actor shared alleged chats from Zomo in which he reportedly said he would reveal everything if Wunmi continued to lie about her husband.

Yomi Fabiyi makes allegations

In the caption of his post, Fabiyi alleged that Wunmi and some other people used parts of the singer's body for ritual purposes.

He also claimed that some individuals beat Mohbad and broke his neck, which he alleged contributed to the circumstances surrounding the singer's death.

Yomi Fabiyi makes more allegations

Yomi Fabiyi shares chat from Mohbad's friend about Wunmi. Photo credit@yomifabiyi

Source: Instagram

Also in the caption of his post, Yomi Fabiyi alleged that the people who were with Mohbad before his death acted like terrorists in taking his life.

He further claimed that the police and the government were protecting and shielding those responsible for the singer's death.

Fans react to Yomi Fabiyi's post

Reacting to the post, many fans were taken aback by the allegations he made against Wunmi.

They stated that if the claims were true, the police should reopen and investigate the case.

Some also urged Yomi Fabiyi to provide any information that could help ensure justice for the late music star.

Here is the Instagram post below:

Reactions of fans to Yonmi Fabiyi's post

Here are comments below:

@empiricaltruth_ reacted:

"Haaa omo if this is true, then Wunmi should be in jail. In my own opinion."

@mesh22995 shared:

"Bro, tell VDM about this so justice can be served."

@dhejivuittonfwesh reacted:

"Justice for Mohbad."

@official_abimbola1308 commented:

"Yomi, if you know the truth, tell the general public, mention their names … so that we can focus, it's taking so much longer than necessary."

@bamigbadew shared:

"Shey dis won too na Ai ok make una Dey there wunmi and iyabo ojo make una relocate go Libya oo dat the only solution for now."

@tayofatodu said:

"Did I read that they used his body parts for rituals?"

Mohbad's father makes an allegation against Wunmi.

Legit.ng had reported that Mohbad's father made some claims against his daughter-in-law and his ex-wife, who was Mohbad's mother.

In a video that surfaced online, he claimed the widow of his son is responsible for the singer's demise. According to him, he heard a voice note where Mohbad was telling his wife that if she takes his life, she cannot take the lives of every member of his family.

Source: Legit.ng