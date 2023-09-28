Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin has extended his heart of compassion to the family of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry donated the sum of N10 million to Mohbad's family

The donation was announced the the verified Facebook page of Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, on Wednesday, September 27

The founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Warri, Delta state, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin has donated N10 million to the family of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

This was disclosed via the official Man of God's official Facebook page, on Wednesday, September, 27.

Prophet Fufeyin donates N10m to the family of late singer, Mohbad Photo Credit: Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin

Source: Facebook

Prophet Fufeyin gives N10m to Mohbad’s family

Prophet Fufeyin explained that the N10m donation was made through his foundation.

“PROPHET JEREMIAH OMOTO FUFEYIN FOUNDATION DONATES N10 MILLION NAIRA TO THE LATE MOHBAD’S FAMILY”

“Mohbad’s child’ll be taken care Of”: Lagos deputy gov promises

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, the Lagos State Deputy Governor, said the state would assist in taking care of the child of Mohbad.

Hamzat stated this during a condolence visit to the mother of the deceased music star.

This was disclosed by Jubril Gawat, the senior special assistant on New Media to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, @Mr_JAGs, in a post on X (formerly Twitter)

Seyi Tinubu promises to support Mohbad's son's education

A political activist, Japhet Omojuwa, debunked the report that Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, gave N15 million to the family of the late singer Mohbad.

Omojuwa, in a tweet @Omojuwa, said the President's son did not send such an amount to the late singer's family.

However, Omojuwa said he has been discussing Mohbad's issue with Seyi, and he has promised to help with Mohbad's son's education and support the wife of the late singer.

Police exhume Mohbad’s remains, begin autopsy

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command finally exhumed the corpse of the late singer Mohbad.

The state police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a post on X, formerly Twitter, @BenHundeyin.

Hundeyin said the corpse had been exhumed and next is to carry out an autopsy on the it.

Source: Legit.ng