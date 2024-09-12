“Mohbad a Light Made by God That Refused to Dim”: Cute Abiola Shares Old Video of Singer in Church
- Comedian Cute Abiola has shared a moving video of Mohbad testifying in church on the singer's first death anniversary
- In the video, the late Mohbad was seen testifying to God's goodness for making him a light that refused to dim
- The old video as expected has spurred emotional tributes from many of the late singer's fans and followers
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Comedian Abdulgafar Abiola, popularly known as Cute Abiola, has joined fans and music lovers in Nigeria and beyond to mark the first death anniversary of Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.
Recall that Mohbad passed away on September 12, 2023, at 27, stirring up controversies in his wake.
Legit.ng recalls reporting that Cute Abiola was among the celebrities who were present at Mohbad's initial burial in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.
A year has passed, and Cute Abiola continues to remember the late KPK crooner. He shared an old video of Mohbad testifying in a white-garment church.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
In the old video, Mohbad expressed gratitude to God for making him a light that refused to dim.
In his words,
"Amen, somebody, I am here today to share my testimony. The Lord has been so good to me; He made me the light that refuses to dim. So, looking back from where I'm from to where I am now, I feel blessed."
Cute Abiola captioned the video,
"A year ago today, rest on legend."
Watch the video of Mohbad in church below:
Netizens react to Mohbad's old video
Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below
iamtrinityguy:
"God knows everything."
adelakuntufayl:
"May we not be surrounded by the wrong sets of family and friends!"
ogo_oluwa12:
"Still not buried yet 💔Bismillahi Qulhuwa Allah 🕊️ Rest On Imole."
therahmonson:
"Me crying on my self because of the day that they will announce my own death self and be counting years like this."
meeinahs_thrift_city:
"May Almighty Allah Grant Him Jannah."
Mohbad's mum leaves court frustrated
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mrs Bosede Aloba, Mohbad's mum was seen storming out of the court premises on Wednesday after a failed court hearing.
In the recording, some women were heard trying to find out what had happened to her for her to leave the court premises in such a haste.
She ignored all of them and went away with the young men holding her.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng