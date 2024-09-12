Comedian Cute Abiola has shared a moving video of Mohbad testifying in church on the singer's first death anniversary

In the video, the late Mohbad was seen testifying to God's goodness for making him a light that refused to dim

The old video as expected has spurred emotional tributes from many of the late singer's fans and followers

Comedian Abdulgafar Abiola, popularly known as Cute Abiola, has joined fans and music lovers in Nigeria and beyond to mark the first death anniversary of Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.

Recall that Mohbad passed away on September 12, 2023, at 27, stirring up controversies in his wake.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Cute Abiola was among the celebrities who were present at Mohbad's initial burial in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

A year has passed, and Cute Abiola continues to remember the late KPK crooner. He shared an old video of Mohbad testifying in a white-garment church.

In the old video, Mohbad expressed gratitude to God for making him a light that refused to dim.

In his words,

"Amen, somebody, I am here today to share my testimony. The Lord has been so good to me; He made me the light that refuses to dim. So, looking back from where I'm from to where I am now, I feel blessed."

Cute Abiola captioned the video,

"A year ago today, rest on legend."

Watch the video of Mohbad in church below:

Netizens react to Mohbad's old video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below

iamtrinityguy:

"God knows everything."

adelakuntufayl:

"May we not be surrounded by the wrong sets of family and friends!"

ogo_oluwa12:

"Still not buried yet 💔Bismillahi Qulhuwa Allah 🕊️ Rest On Imole."

therahmonson:

"Me crying on my self because of the day that they will announce my own death self and be counting years like this."

meeinahs_thrift_city:

"May Almighty Allah Grant Him Jannah."

Mohbad's mum leaves court frustrated

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mrs Bosede Aloba, Mohbad's mum was seen storming out of the court premises on Wednesday after a failed court hearing.

In the recording, some women were heard trying to find out what had happened to her for her to leave the court premises in such a haste.

She ignored all of them and went away with the young men holding her.

