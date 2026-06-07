Ekwuoma kingdom mourned the passing of prominent Southern monarch, Samuel Chinedu Chukwujindu, after 18 years of reign

Prince Daniel Afamefune Chukwujindu was crowned as the new monarch, Ezeagu Ukpo II of Ekwuoma kingdom

Residents were urged to observe the mourning period and maintain public peace following the monarch's demise

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience reporting on national and regional news from Southern Nigeria, with a strong focus on Africa and broader international affairs.

Asaba, Delta state - The Ekwuoma Traditional Council in Ika North-East local government area (LGA) of Delta state has announced the passing of the 10th Ajeh (King) of Ekwuoma kingdom, His Royal Majesty (HRM) Samuel Chinedu Chukwujindu.

As reported on Sunday, June 7, by The Nation, the council disclosed the development in a public notice issued recently. The statement was signed by the Onu Obi of Ekwuoma kingdom, Godwin Nwokolo.

Ekwuoma Council announces the death of King Samuel Chinedu Chukwujindu, the 10th Ajeh of Ekwuoma Kingdom. Photo credit: @Kene_Nnewi

Source: Twitter

Ekwuoma kingdom mourns Chinedu's death

The council said the monarch peacefully joined his ancestors on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, after an 18-year reign spanning 2008 to 2026. He was described as a revered royal father whose reign brought stability, continuity, and honour to the kingdom.

The announcement of his passing has been formally communicated to the Delta state government led by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, as well as security agencies and relevant traditional and governmental authorities.

As part of the transition rites, the council declared a seven-day mourning period.

Stakeholder formally communicates the death of King Samuel Chinedu Chukwujindu to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori-led Delta state government. Photo credit: Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori

Source: Facebook

Ekwuoma kingdom crowns new monarch

Following his demise, the Ekwuoma Traditional Council announced the enthronement of his successor, Prince Daniel Afamefune Chukwujindu. Reports indicate that he has been crowned Ezeagu Ukpo II, the 11th Ajeh of Ekwuoma kingdom.

The new monarch assumes leadership as custodian of the kingdom’s royal heritage, with the council expressing confidence that peace, unity, prosperity, and divine favour will prevail during and after the transition.

Residents and indigenes at home and in the diaspora have been urged to avoid excessive celebrations, maintain public peace, observe moderation in social activities, and pray for the repose of the late monarch.

It is not yet clear whether markets within the domain of the late monarch will be shut down for a few days or up to a week in his honour, although this has been the tradition in many parts of Nigeria.

The council added that the formal coronation and public presentation of the new king will be announced at a later date.

Read more Delta state news:

Ex-Delta deputy governor is dead

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Benjamin Sunday Elue, a former public official in Delta state, died aged 85.

Credible media reports cited family sources as saying the elder statesman died after a brief illness.

Elue is best remembered for his tenure as the deputy governor of Delta state from 1999 to 2007.

Source: Legit.ng