The Ilorin Emirate Political Advisory Council has reaffirmed Senator Saliu Mustapha as its preferred candidate for the 2027 Kwara governorship election

The council had also renewed its endorsement of President Bola Tinubu, citing the achievements of his administration and benefits to Kwara Central

Political leaders within the emirate had pledged continued support for Mustapha's ambition and encouraged him to pursue all available political options

Political stakeholders in the Ilorin Emirate have restated their support for Senator Saliu Mustapha's governorship ambition ahead of the 2027 election in Kwara State by describing his candidacy as the preferred choice of the district.

The endorsement was reaffirmed by the Ilorin Emirate Political Advisory Council during a press conference held in Ilorin on Sunday, June 7.

Members of IEPAC outline reasons for endorsing Mustapha and President Tinubu. Photo: KwaraEmirate, APC

Source: Facebook

The group also declared its support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid, saying he remains its preferred candidate for the 2027 presidential contest.

Why is Ilorin backing Mustapha?

Speaking on behalf of the council, National Coordinator Dr Yakub Yahaya Oloriegbe and National Secretary Lt Col Abubakar Edun (retd.) said Senator Mustapha's governorship aspiration had become a shared objective within the emirate.

The council pledged to continue supporting efforts aimed at realising that ambition and encouraged the lawmaker to explore all legitimate political avenues available to him as preparations for the next election gather momentum.

According to the group, the endorsement followed consultations and assessments of political developments ahead of 2027.

IEPAC, a prominent socio-political body in Kwara Central, said its decision was guided by what it believes would best protect and advance the interests of the district within the state's political landscape.

APC governorship primary was abruptly suspended and rescheduled to a later date due to clash of ambitions. Photo: justeventsonlin

Source: Twitter

What informed Tinubu endorsement?

On the presidential race, the council cited what it described as the achievements of the Tinubu administration and the benefits accruing to Kwara Central as key reasons for backing the President for a second term.

"We unanimously endorse the aspiration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office and believe he deserves another four years to consolidate on the achievements recorded by his administration," the council stated.

The group also praised Mustapha's political experience and leadership qualities, expressing confidence in his ability to unite diverse interests across the state.

"Senator Saliu Mustapha has demonstrated the qualities of a leader with the capacity to unite the people, win elections and govern Kwara State justly, fairly and competently," the statement added.

APC waives Tinubu screening for 2027

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) approved a waiver of the screening requirement for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the party’s 2027 presidential primary election.

The decision, taken by the party’s National Working Committee, means Tinubu will be treated as having satisfied the screening process based on constitutional provisions and prior clearance during the 2022 primaries.

APC aspirants reject consensus push in 10 states

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is facing growing resistance ahead of its governorship primaries as aspirants in 10 states reject consensus arrangements and insist on contesting open elections.

States affected include Kwara, Oyo, Adamawa, Bauchi, Plateau, Lagos, Nasarawa, Rivers, Gombe, and Yobe, where party efforts to streamline candidates have largely failed.

Party leaders had pushed for consensus deals to reduce internal conflict ahead of the 2027 general elections, but many aspirants have refused to step down.

Source: Legit.ng