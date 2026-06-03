Seun Kuti has reacted to the kidnapping of school children in Oyo State, as seen in a video shared on his Instagram page

In the recording, he recalled how people cried out when the Chibok girls were kidnapped and what happened after the social media outcry

Many agreed with him as they tried to proffer solutions to the incessant kidnappings in Nigeria

Nigerian singer Seun Kuti has joined his colleagues and other celebrities in reacting to the kidnapping of school children in Oyo State.

Weeks ago, unknown gunmen stormed Oyo State and abducted some school children and teachers from a school, leaving the nation in confusion and sorrow.

Reactions as Seun Kuti tells Nigerians to stop making videos about kidnapping. Photo credit@bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

Many celebrities have been using their social media platforms to speak about the incident and call for action to bring back the children.

Reacting in a video shared on his Instagram page, Kuti recalled what happened a few years ago when the Chibok girls were kidnapped during the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

He noted that people, including former President Buhari, criticised Goodluck Jonathan over the kidnapping, and when Buhari came into power, kidnappings continued despite public outcry.

“If social media is what you think it is, there is no way the government would allow you to have access to it. We just think say we need to dey do video, that is what we need.”

Seun Kuti speaks about kidnapping in Nigeria, fans react. Photo credit@bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

Seun Kuti shares more on kidnapping

Also in the recording, the music star noted that people have been crying on social media, but the networking app is not the solution to the problem.

According to him, if social media were the solution, the government would have regulated it and not allowed people to use it freely.

He added that despite years of outcry, the kidnapped victims have not been brought back to their families.

“We don do bring back our girls, dem no bring them back. The government changed, and Buhari entered. We cried that he should bring back our girls. It got to the point that if they brought it up, people were going to insult you. We have started the same tactic again.”

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Seun Kuti

Here are comments below:

@_accessories_ng wrote:

"He’s saying the harsh truth If you are in Nigeria, we need to be outside, our phone should be with us at the Protest ground, not on that bed with your undone hair.. Leave the online call out for the diaspora people."

@pulchellus2 reacted:

"Who wants to lead a protest? Nobody wants to die."

@moposh_rayo1 shared:

"I agree with him on this."

@marymicheal490 commented:

"Mr Seun speaking calmly and stating facts."

@shop_kandyaccessories_ said:

"I remember the Chibok girls, did they bring them back?? No, rather they kept negotiating and see where we’re today. Nigeria is so unreal."

@k1ng_lizzie wrote:

"So what should we do?"

Prophet Oladele Genesis slammed over the video

Legit.ng had reported that Prophet Oladele Ogundipe had joined well-meaning Nigerians and celebrities in reacting to the abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo State.

The clergyman took a significant step to show solidarity with the missing children and their families. He also apologised to those who might be affected by his decision.

He canceled the children's harvest in his church because of the children who were kidnapped in Oyo.

Source: Legit.ng