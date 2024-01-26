Nigerian singer Chike was recently gifted a Turntable plaque by the Nigerian official Top 100 music chart for his song Egwu

This is the first time that Chike would break into the top five of the Nigerian official music Top 100 chart

The song Egwu was a collaboration between Chike and Mohbad; the track was released months after the young singer passed away

Multi-talented Nigerian singer Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka, better known by his first name Chike, recently achieved an immense feat he has waited years to surmount.

The young Nigerian singer recently made history with his December hit track Egwu after it broke into the top five most streamed songs on the Nigerian official Top 100.

Chike's song with Mohbad 'Egwu' hits number 1 on the Naija official Top 100. Photo credit: @chike/@iammohbad

Chike was recently presented with a plaque by the Nigerian Top 100 monitoring platform, Turntables.

This is the first time Chike would be achieving this immense feat. Since his big break in 2020, he has never had a song that made it into the top 3 of the official Nigerian music chart.

The Mohbad effect

Chike alone won't be getting all the accolades for this outstanding achievement, as the song was a collaborative project.

Though the track was released months after Mohbad's demise, it was recorded before he passed.

The song is a collaboration between Chike and Mohbad.

Many have credited the song's rise to number one mainly to Mohbad's influence and his part in the project.

See Chike's photos after he got the plaque:

Netizens react to Chike's achievement

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Chike's entry at number one on the Top 100:

@joss.pofficial:

"Dead man gave him his First NO 1 plaque."

@tegamarian:

"Pressure❤️❤️... Love it for him. Keep resting Moh."

@tiagobigname:

"Rest on Gen Moh."

@galarry_:

"Forever cashout."

@rexpaperboy:

"If no be mohbad normally that song for no reach No 1 ❤️ RIP mohbad."

@naturet_paintown:

"Imolenization."

@big7record:

"Chike makes really good music, and the mohbad collaboration is a bliss for real."

@sam30bg_:

"Davido’s effect ❤️ ….WRBLO."

@accessboyy:

"This's what I have been saying, mohbad gave this guy a hit song, he should be paying maximum regard to mohbad's father."

When Chike sold his car to raise funds for his music career

In other news, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Chike sold his Mercedez Benz GLE 320 in 2022 to raise money to finance his music career.

The singer shared receipts of the payment made into his account while warning his fans to ignore him if they see him without a car.

He shared that these are some of the sacrifices young artists make to stay afloat.

