Popular socialite Sam Larry has been trending on social media X as fans and music lovers mark Mohbad's first anniversary

Recall that Sam Larry has repeatedly come under criticism since Mohbad's untimely death last year

Amid Mohbad's first anniversary, a search by Legit.ng showed the socialite had deactivated his Instagram account

As fans and music lovers in and outside Nigeria mark the first anniversary of Ilerioluwa Aloba Mohbad's untimely death, Samson Balogun, aka Sam Larry, has been trending on social media X, formerly Twitter.

Recall that since Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, at 27, his death has been trailed by controversies, which at some point led to Sam Larry and Naira Marley being arrested by the police.

Sam Larry trend on X amid Mohbad's anniversary. Credit: @samlarry @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

However, since his release from detention, Sam Larry's social media presence has not remained the same as netizens have repeatedly flooded his page to drag and criticise him over Mohbad's death.

Legit.ng reported that Sam Larry fired back at his critics in a live video.

Despite this, whatever post Sam Larry shares on social media is usually greeted with curses from online users.

As netizens pen tributes to Mohbad, many have also brought the socialite into the conversation.

A quick search of Sam Larry's Instagram page at the time of this report showed that he had deactivated his account.

See some of the comments about Sam Larry amid Mohbad's first anniversary below:

Ihate4aliving:

"Samlarry you do this one, Oya na. Rest on Mohbad."

zeezco__:

"one year later, SamLarry is still a free man, just saying."

KOSRME:

"Well Nairamarley and Samlarry are walking freely too, for bullying you? Yes and nothing was done about that too. Keep resting young legend."

Blizbella3:

"E no go better for samlarry and his squad ajeh."

damythecreator:

"Samlarry's children will reap wetin their papa sow."

Mohbad's widow marks his first anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the late singer's wife, Wunmi, marked her husband’s one-year remembrance on social media.

Wunmi posted old pictures of them together and a clip of their son, Liam.

In the message, she lamented that it had been a year since Mohbad left her and their son in this cold world.

