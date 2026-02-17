Davido sparked massive reactions online after he dropped a short but powerful comment under a blog post sharing Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill's emotional family photos

This came after Tonto shared a beautiful family photoshoot with her ex-husband Churchill and their son King Andre to celebrate the boy's 10th birthday

Davido's comment became even more notable because it came at a time when the music star was fighting a painful custody battle over his own daughter, Imade Adeleke

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has drawn attention after responding to family photos of actress Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, and their son.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill marked their son, King Andre's 10th birthday with a family photoshoot after years apart.

Davido reacts to Tonto Dikeh, Churchill family photo amid custody battle with Sophia Momodu over Imade.

Source: Instagram

Tonto and Churchill’s reunion had already made headlines in January when the actress announced that a decade-long feud had ended.

Their marriage, which began in 2015, collapsed in 2017 amid allegations of infidelity and abuse, leading to years of public disputes and a custody battle over King Andre.

Following the reunion, the former couple resumed following each other on social media. Tonto reverted their son's surname to Churchill.

Weeks later, Churchill met King Andre physically for the first time in years, with emotional reunion photos flooding timelines.

The reconciliation was widely described as a turning point, with both parents now appearing together in family photos.

On February 17, Tonto Dikeh shared lovely photos of herself, her ex-husband, and their son, King Andre, to celebrate his birthday, pouring out powerful prayers for him.

A blog reshared Tonto Dikeh's heartwarming family photos on Instagram, and Davido did not just scroll past them.

The Afrobeats superstar dropped into the comment section and left a simple but loaded reaction.

He wrote:

"God is good 😍."

It was a small comment, but it landed heavily. Fans immediately noticed the timing, given that Davido himself was in the middle of a painful custody battle with his baby mama, Sophia Momodu, over his daughter, Imade Adeleke.

The custody battle began in 2024 when Davido filed a lawsuit claiming Sophia was denying him access to Imade and extorting money from him.

Sophia denied the claims and opposed his joint custody bid, citing, among other reasons, the death of his son as grounds that the singer was unfit to raise their daughter alone.

Reports emerged last week that the singer had lost his cool during cross-examination in court at Yaba after a lawyer brought the singer's late son into the matter.

Davido later clarified that he never sought full custody and had always asked for joint custody.

He announced that he had decided to drop the case entirely, assuring his daughter Imade that she would grow up knowing he fought for her.

See Davido's comment on Tonto Dikeh's family photos below:

Davido drops a short but powerful comment on Tonto Dikeh and Churchill's family photos amid his own bitter custody battle with Sophia Momodu over daughter Imade.

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Davido's comment on Tonto Dikeh's photos

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Said @innocentjessicamiracle:

"it will be ur turn soon God will make it possible for u 👏"

Commented @vivian.richgirl:

"God will fight for you my fave"

Wrote @mayhive:

"my idolo, good man, good father!🙌🔥🔥"

Reacted @big___manny:

"so Daddy Imade, you sef like gossip? Aww ☺️! My busybody idolo ❤️❤️"

Said @jerryjoel51:

"His being everywhere dey steady bring am disrespect, it's annoying he hasnt learned to be more reserved"

Commented @mamascalabarpot:

"is this our king Obo or my eyes Dey pain me? 😁🙌 see obo for our akproko page 🥰🥰🥰🥰"

Wrote @ohenzyikp:

"you are liking to prove a point that tonto reconciled with her ex omo you self like direspect sha. You see imade everytime."

Davido's comment on Tonto Dikeh's family photos sparks reactions online.

Source: Instagram

