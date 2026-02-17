Dele Momodu recently showed support for his niece, Sophia, after she spoke at a summit in Doha, Qatar

The media mogul expressed pride in the socialite and fashionista, who reciprocated with a lovely comment

The exchange between Sophia and her uncle comes amid her ongoing custody battle with Davido over their daughter, Imade

Nigerian media mogùl Dele Momodu has expressed pride in his niece, Sophia Momodu, amid her legal battle with Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, over their daughter, Imade.

Sophia had earlier shared photos from her appearance at the SheBoss summit in Doha, Qatar, on her social media page.

"The past few days have been absolutely phenomenal. The She Boss Global Doha Retreat brought together incredible women from across the continent, each excelling in different fields and eager to lift each other up. I’m beyond proud to have been part of this year’s edition. I keep saying it coming to Doha meant finding a sisterhood," she wrote in a caption.

Taking to her comment section, Sophia's uncle, Dele, sang her praises, calling her a big babe as he expressed pride in her.

“Omo nla. Big babe. Always proud," he wrote.

Reacting, Sophia shared how much she loved him, stirring reactions from her fans.

The heartwarming exchange between the socialite and her uncle comes amid her ongoing legal battle with Davido over Imade's custody.

Sophia and Dele Momodu's past differences

Recall that in 2023, during her messy fallout with Davido, Sophia also had a public fallout with her uncle, Dele Momodu, who is a close ally of the singer's uncle and Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke.

The duo has since settled their differences as they attended the chieftaincy installation of President Mahamma of Ghana in Ile-Ife, Osun state, late last year.

Comments as Dele Momodu hails Sophia

The exchange between the media mogul and his niece has captured attention as many praised him for a public show of support.

cathynass commented:

"@delemomoduovation Thank you, our dear uncle. May God continue to bless you and your family for all that you do for Imade and her mum."

aneeyocha wrote:

"delemomoduovation Best uncle and dad ever keep supporting her."

nwatu_95 said:

"@delemomoduovation Mr Dele na my boy dele na my boy."

mandi__funne wrote:

"@thesophiamomodu It's Normal to be emotional cos you are a human but don't let it control you , shedding tears is not weakness for it brings out the strength in you . Sweetheart do not fold society hates women who knows their worths and are confident... Let the earth talk but God knows your heart and talk to him."

