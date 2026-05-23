Hon. Chief Oluwasegun Olaoye, the Babalaje of Oro Kingdom and aspirant for the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives ticket for Ekiti/Irepodun/Oke-Ero/Isin Federal Constituency, has formally rejected the outcome of the APC primary election purportedly held on May 16, 2026, describing the exercise as invalid, compromised, and contrary to the principles of internal democracy.

In a petition submitted to The National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat, Abuja, The State Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) State Secretariat, Ilorin, The Chairman, Appeal Committee, APC, Primary Election for House of Representatives, and The National Chairman, National Working Committee All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat, Abuja, Hon. Olaoye maintained that no valid primary election was conducted across the wards of the federal constituency on the said date.

APC Primary: Kwara Reps Aspirant Makes Fresh Demand

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According to him, there was no proper accreditation of delegates, voting process, or transparent collation as required by the APC Constitution, Electoral Guidelines for Primary Elections, and the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

“The purported exercise fell far short of the standards expected of a democratic process and does not reflect the genuine will of APC members across Ekiti, Irepodun, Oke-Ero, and Isin Local Government Areas,” he stated.

Hon. Olaoye further alleged that the process was heavily compromised by irregularities capable of undermining the credibility of the party’s internal democratic structure and electoral integrity in the constituency.

Reaffirming his longstanding commitment to the APC, the grassroots politician highlighted his contributions to the growth and success of the party in Kwara State over the years. He noted that he remains one of the most widely accepted political figures within the constituency.

The APC aspirant also emphasized that he is the founder and principal of Team Olaoye, described as the largest APC political group in the constituency and arguably one of the strongest political support structures in Kwara South.

He expressed confidence that a credible and transparent primary election would have produced a different outcome, citing his widespread grassroots support and strong acceptance among party members.

Consequently, Hon. Olaoye called on the National Working Committee of the APC to immediately nullify the outcome of the May 16, 2026 primary election and order a fresh, free, fair, and transparent exercise under the direct supervision of the party’s National Secretariat.

He urged the party leadership to ensure that any fresh primary process guarantees equal opportunities for all aspirants, proper accreditation procedures, secure voting, and transparent collation of results.

APC Primary: Kwara Reps Aspirant Makes Fresh Demand

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While reiterating his loyalty to the APC and its leadership at all levels, Hon. Olaoye assured party faithful and supporters that his actions are guided by the desire to protect internal democracy, preserve party unity, and strengthen the APC’s chances of victory in the forthcoming general elections.

“I remain committed to the ideals and progress of our great party. My appeal is driven solely by the need to uphold justice, fairness, and the integrity of the APC,” he added.

Source: Legit.ng