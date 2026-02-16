Larissa London, Davido’s baby mama, has shared her take on the singer’s custody battle with another baby mama, Sophia Momodu

Momodu and Davido have been in a court battle over the joint custody of their daughter, Imade

Fans shared their hot takes after seeing what Larissa London said about the father of her son

Larissa Yasmin Lorenco, also known as Larissa London, one of Davido's baby mamas has shared her take on the custody battle the music star was involved in a few days ago.

The singer reportedly withdrew the legal case he had with Sophia Momodu after a lawyer referenced his late son during a court session.

Fans react as Davido’s babymama, Larissa London shares plan amid his custody battle with Sophia Momodu. Photo credit@davido/@thesophiamomodu/@larissalondon

Source: Instagram

A fan had sent Larissa London a message on Snapchat, urging her not to give the music star “headache” when it comes to co-parenting their son.

Reacting, Larissa said the music star would also “go to hell.” She added that she is not in competition with anyone but that the music star must understand every woman’s worth.

Larissa London dishes out advice

In other Snapchat messages, the mother of one advised the man who reached out to her to stay out of family matters and avoid jumping to conclusions.

Davido’s fans drag him over his baby mamas. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

She questioned how anyone could form an opinion without hearing from both sides.

The fan also advised her not to air her grievances online, noting that she had a child with a celebrity and that many of Momodu’s supporters might come and influence her decision about the singer..

Larissa London appreciated the candid advice about her baby daddy.

Recall that after Davido withdrew the court case, Sophia Momodu quoted a psalm about God fighting for the fatherless. She also expressed excitement about the outcome and said she had “a direct line to God” for how He fought her battle.

Here is Larissa London's Instagram post below:

Fans react to what Lissa London said

Reactions have trailed the post made by the mother of one about her baby daddy's custody battle with one of his baby mamas. Many shared their opinion about the singer and his many baby mamas. Here are comments below:

@dazzywendychrys99 commented:

"This man never forced u ladies to have babies for him though….toorh! What do I know."

@akosuababe111 reacted:

"How many baby mamas does he have? I thought it was just Sophia and Hailey's mom?"

@afrolance1 shared:

"Some behaviors might be tolerated elsewhere, but in societies that enforce child support, you'd face severe consequences."

@niola_grammm wrote:

"May God give David peace toor eleyi ju agbara wa lor ."

@hadex_35 stated:

"Omo David surely dodge bullet ooo because if na all this werey e later marry na everyday Wahala him life go be for internet Dey open him upo."

Sophia Momodu wears matching attire with Davido

Legit.ng had reported that Davido and one of his baby mamas Sophia Momodu were seen wearing the same outfits.

Though they were seen at different places, the colour, brand and type of clothes they wore were the same. Davido wore a green shirt with different patterns on it while Momodu wore a version of his shirt but made into a gown.

Source: Legit.ng