Tonto Dikeh has reconciled with her ex-husband and businessman, Olakunle Churchill, revealing that "ten years of bitterness was broken"

The Nollywood actress expressed gratitude to Churchill for choosing peace, while also addressing her son by his surname

Her latest action comes amid her renewed Christian faith, which has been subjected to scrutiny on social media

Nollywood actress and politician Tonto Dikeh warmed hearts after she revealed she had reconciled with her ex-husband and businessman, Olakunle Churchill.

Tonto made the announcement on Saturday, January 24, by sharing a picture of her ex-husband on her official Instagram page after a decade of public feuds, saying, "ten years of bitterness had broken."

Recall that their 2015 marriage dissolved in 2017 amid allegations of infidelity and abuse, leading to bitter social media clashes and a custody battle over their son. The reunion marked a rare celebrity turnaround in Nollywood drama.

She wrote in part:

"We are living proof that the Word of God is eternal and unfailing. God is not a God who abandons what He has started. When He begins a work, He stays with it until it is completed. After ten long years of public battles, deep wounds, broken communication, bitterness, and pain, God stepped in. What looked ugly, impossible, and beyond repair has been touched by mercy. Peace has replaced chaos. Respect has returned where anger once lived. What human effort could not fix, God healed by salvation, humility, and the sincere prayers of a child."

She further expressed appreciation to her ex-husband, saying,

"I am deeply grateful to the father of my child, Dr Kunle, for yielding to God’s word and choosing peace. Obedience to God always births restoration, even when the road has been long and painful."

Tonto also sent a message to people in a similar situation as hers, urging them to trust God even when it hurts.

"May this restored relationship remain built on the solid rock of God’s mercy, protection, grace, and mighty hand. May it stand as a living testimony that God never fails, never forgets, and never walks away from His own. If God did it for us, He can do it for you. THIS MIRACLE IS CALLED 10 YEARS IN ONE DAY."

Tonto also called her son, Andre, by his father's surname, "KING-ANDRE CHURCHILL."

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Olakunle Churchill faced backlash online over his comment about true confession following Tonto Dikeh's testimony.

Tonto Dikeh's social media post announcing her reconciliation with her ex-husband is below:

ogechucks1 said:

"What God cannot do does not exist, God bless you Ada El-Roi."

harjokehh commented:

"Tonto this testimony showcases Jesus in your life, indeed when we choose God and yield totally to him, all we represent must and shall feel God's presence i am super happy for you and yours on this remain blessed daughter of El-roi

pamelaifedolapo reacted:

"This is beautiful."

nosadeborah said:

"Congratulations Tonto...now this new life of yours is complete and permanent."

