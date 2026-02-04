Olakunle Churchill has broken his silence following his first reunion with his son, King Andre, in many years

The businessman, in an emotional post, expressed gratitude to Pastor Jerry Eze and his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh

His post comes shortly after the Nollywood actress shared a series of clips and pictures from their reunion on Sunday, February 4

Nigerian businessman Olakunle Churchill has expressed how overjoyed he was to finally see his son, King Andre, in person for the first time in many years.

Legit.ng recently reported that Churchill reunited with his son and his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh, as clips and pictures from their reunion surfaced on social media on Sunday, February 4.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the businessman confessed that his heart was full after finally meeting his son. Expressing gratitude to his Maker after the emotional reunion, he also appreciated Pastor Jerry Eze for facilitating the reconciliation, calling him a true servant of God and his son’s godfather.

According to Churchill, seeing his son growing to be God-fearing, disciplined, and well cared for filled him with pride and peace. He also showered praises on Tonto for doing a good job raising their son with love and intention.

"After many years, my eyes have finally met my son and my heart is full. Thank you, Pastor Jerry Eze, a true servant of God and my son’s godfather. God is clearly using you in this generation. Your words, your counsel, your leadership are true—God speaks through you. I am deeply grateful for the covering, guidance, and love you’ve shown my son. Again, what God cannot do does not exist.

Seeing my dear son growing well, God-fearing, disciplined, and well cared for fills me with pride and peace. His mother has done an incredible job raising him with love and intention. For that, I commend her greatly. Today, I stand as a proud father, grateful, restored, humbled. God is always faithful," he wrote in his caption.

The reunion comes a month after Tonto reconciled with her ex-husband, revealing that after ten years of public battles, deep wounds, broken communication, and pain, God intervened.

Olakunle Churchill's social media post after reuniting with his son and Tonto Dikeh is below:

Celebs, fans celebrate with Olakunle Churchill

The businessman's post has drawn reactions from many, including celebrities like Obi Cubana. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

obi_cubana commented:

"Beautiful, only Beautiful."

niketojo said:

"Oba alewilese, thank you God. Only you can do this one. God of restoration, we worship you."

prettymikeoflagos said:

"God is good."

kokunfoundation said:

"Only God can… Time and season. Our lives are too heavy to add loads of bitterness, envy, and anger to our luggage. Please, let’s travel light."

