Bukola Saraki, the former Senate president, has decried the growing insecurity in Oyo state, particularly the recent ones, which happened within the space of five days, as the former governor of Kwara state had highlighted in a social media post on Thursday, May 21.

Saraki recalled that on Friday, May 15, some terrorists attacked three schools in Orire local government area in Oyo and abducted dozens of students and seven teachers. He explained that the Monday after the attack, May 18, a video of teacher Michael Oyedokun pleading for help circulated. "He was murdered shortly after," Saraki added.

Bukola Saraki decries growing insecurity in Oyo Photo Credit: @bukolasaraki

Source: Twitter

He further wrote that on Tuesday, May 12, the gunmen abducted two staff members of the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN) in Ibadan, the state capital. Adding that it was the same place where some farmers were kidnapped in March.

Source: Legit.ng