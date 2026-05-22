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Saraki Highlights 5 Days of Horrific Terror Attacks in Major Southern State
Politics

Saraki Highlights 5 Days of Horrific Terror Attacks in Major Southern State

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

Bukola Saraki, the former Senate president, has decried the growing insecurity in Oyo state, particularly the recent ones, which happened within the space of five days, as the former governor of Kwara state had highlighted in a social media post on Thursday, May 21.

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Saraki recalled that on Friday, May 15, some terrorists attacked three schools in Orire local government area in Oyo and abducted dozens of students and seven teachers. He explained that the Monday after the attack, May 18, a video of teacher Michael Oyedokun pleading for help circulated. "He was murdered shortly after," Saraki added.

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has decried the growing kidnapping in Oyo state.
Bukola Saraki decries growing insecurity in Oyo Photo Credit: @bukolasaraki
Source: Twitter

He further wrote that on Tuesday, May 12, the gunmen abducted two staff members of the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN) in Ibadan, the state capital. Adding that it was the same place where some farmers were kidnapped in March.

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Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
IbadanOyo StateNigerian Defence HeadquartersNigeria PoliceBukola Saraki
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