A young lady shared her experience as she celebrated becoming a doctor from the Obafemi Awolowo University

She shared the eight courses where she bagged distinctions, as she spoke about her induction and oath-taking ceremony

Her story triggered reactions on social media as many took to the comment section to congratulate the young lady

A Nigerian lady, Folakemi Oluduro, narrated her academic journey as she graduated as a doctor from the Obafemi Awolowo University.

The fresh graduate shared how she bagged a distinction in eight courses, sharing details about her induction.

A medical student bags 8 distinctions as she becomes a doctor and shares story. Photo: folakemioluduro

Source: TikTok

University of Ibadan nursing student shares experience

Identified as @folakemioluduro on TikTok, the lady said the only time she swore an oath was during her induction service.

She said:

"The only time I’ve ever had to swear an oath in my entire life was to enter into this profession. But can I say? I guess it’s official: DR. OLUWAFOLAKEMI OLUDURO (MBChB Ife).

"Graduating with Distinctions in 🏅: Pathology, Pharmacology, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Mental Health, Internal Medicine, Community Health and Surgery! Glory to God!"

In another post, she celebrated her parents for standing by her during her stay in school.

Her words:

"My parents, my rocks, my examples. without you, I’d be nothing today. thank you for all the sacrifices, nights where you kept up thinking about me, literally having vigils.

"I’m so grateful. in this lifetime of mine, may I forever be a blessing to you and make you proud always. i 🫶🏾u."

See the TikTok post below:

Reactions trail OAU graduate's experience

Her story triggered reactions on TikTok, as many people congratulated the newly-inducted doctor on her academic feat.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from the social media platform.

princess said:

"Congratulations 👏 ma more blessings on your way ma."

ennygirl25 said:

"Congratulations 🥳 this is so beautiful to watch."

anjie_babyyy🌸💕 said:

"The Oluduro's and making waves 5and6 congratulations."

ELON FADA said:

"Congrats Dr finally 🙏🏼🌹 i have too many doctor friends like this."

Olatomiwa💕 said:

"Thank you Jesus for this one!"

Mei✨said:

"Congratulations Doc❤️God is faithful."

A medical student celebrates as she bags eight distinctions and becomes a medical doctor. Photo: folakemioluduro

Source: Twitter

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng