Rosy Meurer and Olakunle Churchill were exchanging the sweetest love words just days ago, from Valentine's Day posts to birthday tributes and all

Hours after Churchill joined Tonto Dikeh to celebrate their son's birthday on February 17, fans noticed something was missing on Rosy's page

Nigerians on social media have since flooded the comments with everything from jokes to full-blown theories, and some of the reactions are absolutely priceless

Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer has stirred reactions after unfollowing her husband of over five years, Olakunle Churchill, on Instagram.

The development happened on 17 February, just hours after Churchill celebrated his son, King Andre, with his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh.

Rosy Meurer takes action against Olakunle Churchill after he celebrates his son's birthday with Tonto Dikeh. Photo credit: rosymeurer/tontolet

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tonto Dikeh shared photos of herself, Churchill, and their son to mark the boy’s birthday, accompanied by heartfelt prayers.

Churchill also joined in the celebration, posting pictures with his son and expressing gratitude for the joy and precious moments they shared.

Sweet words just days before

Only days before, Churchill had publicly honoured Rosy on Valentine’s Day, appreciating her loyalty and devotion through different seasons of their marriage.

He described her as his biggest supporter and expressed how deeply he cherishes her.

Rosy Meurer also responded with affection, assuring him of her love today, tomorrow, and forever, and emphasising how her heart always chooses him even when words fail.

The following day, Churchill celebrated Rosy’s birthday with another touching message, calling her his best friend and the love of his life.

Rosy reposted the tribute on her page, showing appreciation for his gesture.

Rosy Meurer sparks reactions online after taking serious actions against husband Olakunle Churchill shortly after he celebrated his son with ex-wife Tonto Dikeh. Photo credit: rosymeurer/tontolet

Source: Instagram

What sparked the buzz

However, two days later, she unfollowed him on Instagram, sparking conversations online about the sudden change.

A quick check by Legit.ng on their Instagram accounts confirmed that Rosy no longer follows her husband, but Churchill is still following her page.

The timing, coming right after Churchill’s public celebration of his son with Tonto, has drawn attention and raised questions among fans.

Rosy Meurer married Churchill after his marriage to Tonto Dikeh ended, and since then, the couple has often faced criticism and public scrutiny.

This latest move has once again placed their relationship in the spotlight.

Check out the proof that Rosy Meurer unfollowed Olakunle Churhill while he is still following her below:

Rosy no longer follows her husband, Olakunle Churchill, but Churchill is still following her page. Photo credit: rosymeurer/olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Rosy Meurer's move

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Said @emeka_:

"Her b!tterness fit cook proper onugbu soup 👨🏾‍🦯"

Commented @_su.unusual:

"This is funny but I'm sure it's just for clout. She wants to ride on this narrative as much as she can 😂"

Wrote @wives_and_mothers:

"Tonto and Churchill really looked good together in that picture so I understand her pepper body."

Reacted @realujunwamandy_:

"I said it! Anuty no happy say Tonto & her ex husband reconciled! 😂 Anuty queen of queens rest abeggg"

Commented @officialdtwinz:

"Be like say her jazz don expire as Tonto enter 24 hours praying and fasting 😂"

Wrote @gee4gifty____:

"Nothing is happening, she's just teasing him 😌. Rose no fit comot for that marriage ooo, even if them blow one of her eyes.. she pin there… No leave No transfer ✌️😹"

Rosy Meurer addresses marriage rumours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rosy Meurer spoke about rumours surrounding her marriage to Olakunle Churchill.

The rumours started after claims surfaced online that she removed her husband’s photos from her social media page, leading to widespread discussions about their relationship.

Rosy later addressed the issue on Instagram, denying claims that her husband was physically abusive and insisting that he is a calm and soft-spoken man.

Source: Legit.ng