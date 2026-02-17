Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, for the first time in years, came together to celebrate their son, King Andre, on his 10th birthday with an adorable family photo

King Andre's birthday comes in the wake of his parents' public reconciliation after years of being at loggerheads with one another

Legit.ng gathered reactions from fans and well-wishers who gushed over the family photo while celebrating the celebrant

For the first time in nearly a decade, Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and her businessman ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, have reunited publicly to celebrate their son, King Andre, on his 10th birthday.

The ex-couple, who got married in 2015 and divorced in 2017 following a messy split filled with allegations of infidelity and public drama, continue to strengthen their reconciliation after the duo recently settled their long-standing issues earlier in January 2026.

Nearly 10 years after their explosive breakup, Tonto Dikeh and Churchill stand side by side again. Credit: tontolet

In what many fans have described as a heartwarming move, Tonto and Churchill shared a family photo as they celebrated their son’s milestone birthday together.

Taking to her Instagram page, Tonto Dikeh poured out powerful prayers for her son in an emotional and lengthy post. She declared divine protection over him, asking God to shield him from harm, evil plans, accidents, betrayal, and untimely death.

The notable actress who recently repented and has been sharing her journey, also declared that her son would flourish, excel, lead, and live long to fulfil his destiny. She ended the heartfelt message by sealing it in “Jesus’ mighty name, Amen.”

On the celebrant's father's part, Olakunle Churchill also shared the same birthday photos on his Instagram page, expressing deep gratitude for his son’s life. He thanked God for every smile and special moment they had shared over the years.

Churchill prayed for wisdom, academic success, and beautiful friendships for his son. He described King Andre as his blessing and answered prayer, wishing him a joyful 10th birthday.

After years of drama, Tonto Dikeh and Churchill share family photo for son’s birthday. Credit: tontolet

Netizens' Reactions to Churchill and Tonto Dikeh's Birthday Photos with Son

The joint celebration has elicited reactions online, with many commending the ex-couple for choosing peace and unity in the best interest of their child. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@hennycollectionz said:

"This boy too resemble him papa, Happy birthday Andre may Almighty God continue to be with you❤️."

@lynambro penned:

"Person dey born pickin,you dey vomit your carbon copy sir ......happy birthday our king ❤️❤️❤️❤️ avalanche of blessings dear."

@jenniferanthony1000 stated:

"Happy birthday king 👑 more wonderful years ahead baby ❤️❤️❤️❤️🧁🧁 Cha! Like father like son ❤️❤️❤️😍."

@micheal62631 confessed:

"I smiled smile come later cry this is too beautiful 🤩."

@olajumokeayadi added:

"The most beautiful thing I have seen today! ❤️❤️❤️."

Check out King Andre's birthday photos below:

Olakunle Churchill Speaks on Reconciliation With Ex-Wife

Legit.ng recalled that Olakunle Churchill opened up about his renewed relationship with ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh, sharing a heartfelt message that reflects growth and healing.

In his emotional note, Churchill spoke about how special it felt to receive a call from his son, King Andre, for the first time since he was born, a moment he described as deeply meaningful and unforgettable.

