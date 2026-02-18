Wizkid's first son, Bolu Champz, posted stylish photos on X with a playful caption, but a critic responded with a disturbing prayer

His mother, Oluwanishola Ogudu, did not let the morbid comment slide as she replied with a fiery comment, extending the same dark prayer back to the person and their entire family lineage

The outburst has sparked a wave of reactions online, with many fans urging Ogudu to involve the authorities, while others warned her not to reward negativity with engagement

Oluwanishola Ogudu, mother of Wizkid’s eldest son, Boluwatife Balogun, reacted strongly on social media after a disturbing comment targeted her 15‑year‑old son.

She unleashed a fierce condemnation against the critic who suggested trading her son's life for the revival of the late singer Destiny Boy.

Wizkid's baby mama, Shola Ogudu, blows hot after a critic's comment on son, Boluwatife Balogun.

The outburst stemmed from a social media post, where Boluwatife, popularly known as Bolu Champz, shared stylish photos of himself on X with a playful caption.

"Fine boy no pimple, I resemble who dey follow do promo"

This innocent flex drew ire from an online critic, escalating into a morbid wish that crossed into dangerous territory.

The critic with the X handle @30bguser0, who identified himself as a member of Davido’s fan base, 30BG, responded with a twisted prayer implying divine intervention to swap the teenager's existence for the deceased musician's return.

"God take him and give us back Destinyboy"

This triggered Shola Ogudu’s protective rage as a parent shielding her child from harmful rhetoric.

She condemned the critic and described them as mentally unstable, extending her rebuke to their family.

"You are a mentally deranged individual!!! I wish this prayer on you and your godforsaken generation. Bloody nuisance."

Oluwanishola Ogudu blasts critic over disturbing comment about Bolu Champz.

Destiny Boy, whose real name was Afeez Adesina, died in January 2026 at the age of 22 after a brief illness.

His passing shocked the entertainment industry and left fans grieving, with authorities still investigating the circumstances around his death.

While tributes continue to pour in for the young artist, the tragic loss has unfortunately been dragged into unrelated disputes, as seen in the exchange involving Boluwatife.

The exchange shows the toxic rivalry between fan groups of Nigeria’s biggest Afrobeat stars, Wizkid and Davido, which often spills into personal attacks online.

Check out Oluwanishola Ogudu's response to the critic:

Fans react to the exchange between the critic and Shola Ogudu

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

said @Aibee_baba:

"Pick am up naaaaa. Make una no allow this kind thing for this young champ jare. Make him papa go eat watery beans"

commented @prepre_talented:

"Mama please don't take this lightly cuz if you let this slide there will be more to come from them."

reacted @Alhaji_Balogun0:

"12k u over do 30BG no send u dis oo. But mama bolu dis is also literally ur Kid daddy fans too? FC can't even take wat they dish out"

wrote @30bguser0:

"When your useless ex mocked my fave's late mom and his friends who passed, what did you say? Now that I'm responding in same toxic way, it's a problem right?, una must feel that pain soon"

said @sochibuzor:

"Mama you for dey move like big wiz. Ignore and come back h@rd on them. See as you just give him free engagement"

commented @wizkidgfriend:

"These people don't have a life behind those phones, your response is their biggest life achievement, please don't give negativity visibility."

wrote @DJ_NEWGUY:

"Abeg involve police, make he sleep inside cell small, don't let it slide please."

Shola Ogudu defends son Bolu's music journey

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shola Ogudu defended Bolu Champz after critics questioned how his debut EP performed online.

The criticism started after the release of his project titled Champions Arrival, when some users questioned his management and streaming numbers. The discussion gained attention across social media.

Ogudu responded by urging the public to stop pressuring her son and focus on his growth. She stated that he remains a teenager balancing school and music, adding that the journey remains his personal path.

