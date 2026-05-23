A video of Islamic singer Saoti Arewa has emerged online, and fans are worried about the health of the music star

In the clip, his old and recent looks were compared, as many asked questions about his welfare

They speculated that he might be going through a health challenge and prayed that Allah would heal him

Fans have started praying for Islamic singer Saoti Arewa after a recent video of his appearance surfaced online.

In the viral video, he appeared with his band members as they rehearsed in preparation for a show. He was seen wearing a shirt left unbuttoned, with a white singlet showing underneath.

Reactions trail Islamic singer Saoti Arewa’s appearance as video emerges. Photo credit@saotiarewa

Source: Instagram

The singer’s stomach appeared slightly protruding beneath his shirt, and his eyes looked puffy. He was also seen praying with his band after they had finished their rehearsal.

He committed their next outing into the hands of Allah, expressing hope that everything would go well. He also recited some portions of the Holy Quran as they rounded up their prayers.

Fans react to Saoti Arewa’s video

Reacting to the video, fans expressed concern about his appearance and asked if he was well with him. Some speculated that he might be a sickle cell carrier, linking it to his puffy eyes and swollen-looking stomach.

Islamic singer Saoti Arewa’s appearance surfaces online, fans ask questions. Photo credit@saotiarewa

Source: Instagram

They also recalled claims that he had shared his health story years ago and referred to him as a sickle cell warrior.

However, a few users who appeared more familiar with possible medical conditions suggested he might be suffering from ascites, a condition where fluid builds up in the abdomen, often linked to liver disease, cancer, or heart failure.

They added that puffiness in the eyes could also be one of the symptoms.

Many fans continued to pray for his recovery, recalling recent tragedies in the entertainment industry.

Another fan said people should be thankful that the singer is still alive today, describing him as someone who has been living with sickle cell disease.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions over Saoti Arewa's video

reaction compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@kennyruth04 shared:

"I think he is a sicke cell warrior. Pls be kind o."

@adedokun2877 said:

"Let us be kind with our words, please. The least we could do is pray for him not say hurtful things. May God protect him."

@diwura_men_fabrics_and_more stated:

"May Allah's Rahma be with you always, Baba Ogbon. Nothing will happen to you Insha Allah."

@queenkay_official0 commented:

"He no stop cream and still no stop to dey marry even even market, may God uphold him."

@adedayooriginal wrote:

"Make una help this man thank God to reach this stage this age as a sickle cell patient."

Actor Okemesi in coma

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actor Jeff Owolewa, popularly known as Tony Montana, had provided an update on the health conditions of his colleague, Okemesi.

According to Montana, the comic actor had slipped into a coma following complications from drugs administered during his earlier hospital treatment.

The development came just two days after Okemesi moved into a new apartment rented for him by Nigerians who responded to his earlier appeal for financial help.

Source: Legit.ng