Sophia Momodu has reacted to the outcome of the custody battle with Davido as the singer continues to rant online

In a post, the brand influencer was seen quoting a scripture to reflect her state of mind about the case

Fans were divided over her reaction as they shared their views on the situation and what Momodu wrote in her post

Sophia Momodu, the baby mama of Afrobeats singer Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, has reacted to the outcome of the custody battle with the singer.

The single mother and Davido had been embroiled in a legal dispute over the custody of their daughter, Imade. Davido later announced that he had dropped the case and explained his reasons for doing so.

Fans react as Sophia Momodu shares take about outcome of custody battle with Davido/ Photo credit@davisdo/@thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

In a post making the rounds online, the mother of one was seen dancing joyfully as she shared a Bible passage, suggesting a sense of victory.

According to her, she and God have a covenant. She added that God made a promise to her and that she has seen it fulfilled time and again.

She used the hashtag “Trust God Always” and wrote “Happiness” in bold letters to reflect her mood.

Davio trends after outcome of custody battle with Sophia Momodu. Photo ceredit@davido”

Source: Instagram

Sophia Momodu quotes Bible passage

In the same post, she quoted Psalm 68:5, which states: “A father of the fatherless, and a judge of the widows, is God in his holy habitation.”

Fans were divided after seeing her reaction. Some people supported her, while others criticised her post.

Those who supported Sophia Momodu questioned why she was being dragged online, saying she has the right to her stance. However, critics argued that Davido should have equal access to Imade, his first daughter.

Here is the Instagram post from Sophia Momodu below:

Fans react to Sophia Momodu's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@hottestfootballscoops commented:

"She is @davido greatest regret. This is bitterness. Imagine planning with your lawyer to tell the judge that Davido was careless with the death of his child. Is Imade a toddler type child? How is it related? You wanted to rile him."

@mrmaomi stated:

"Emotional blackmail. She’s even lucky Davido is a caring father for naija setting. Person no neglect pickin. Nothing go happen."

@chinenyenwigwe shared:

"She is lucky he is even caring. Some men will neglect you and your pikin and focus on other children."

@estomempire said:

"I like the fact that David did not win this case. That is the only thing making her happy. Holiday visits are fine. She is a girl, Davido has so much uncouth people around."

@lala.otibiri wrote:

"Omo to me She is consoling herself , because she only wanted David to marry her , since her wish didn't come to reality ,na to use David favourite pikin hold am for work."

Sophia Momodu wears matching attire with Davido

Legit.ng had reported that Davido and one of his baby mamas Sophia Momodu were seen wearing the same outfits.

Though they were seen at different places, the colour, brand and type of clothes they wore were the same. Davido wore a green shirt with different patterns on it while Momodu wore a version of his shirt but made into a gown.

Source: Legit.ng