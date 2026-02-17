An alleged sister of Sophia Momodu’s lawyer has reacted to the online intimidation she is facing over the singer’s custody case

She made a video to call Davido out and issued a stern warning to him over the tweets he made about her sister

The video shared by the alleged sister divided fans, as many people supported Davido and warned the lawyer

More drama has continued to unfold over the custody battle Davido and his baby mama, Sophia Momodu, are embroiled in.

The singer and Momodu dragged each other to court, and the outcome did not go down well with Davido, who took to social media to express his displeasure over the decision.

Fans support Sophia Momodu’s lawyer’s sister as she calls out Davido. Photo credit@davido/@realsophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

In a video making the rounds online, a woman who claimed to be the sister of Sophia Momodu’s lawyer reacted to the custody battle and Davido’s tweets.

According to her, Davido allegedly sent his fans after her sister, who has been dragged online.

She claimed that the singer shared her sister’s contact details online, leading to threats from some of his followers. She warned Davido to stop harassing her sister, adding that no form of assault would be tolerated against her.

Sophia Momodu’s lawyer’s sister shares more

In the video, the woman also stated that she would come after Davido in America, noting that he is an American citizen as well.

Sophia Momodu’s lawyer’s sister shares plan amid her custody battle. Photo creidt@realimadeadeleke

Source: Instagram

She added that she had a lot of evidence against the music star, which would be used against him.

The woman alleged that the singer believes that because he has money and power, he can send his fans after her sister. She further claimed she would involve some musicians in America, insisting that what her sister asked Davido in court was simple.

According to her, the lawyer only asked Davido whether he was ready to be a good father, but he allegedly twisted the issue online.

Here is the Insatgram video below:

Reactions about Sophia Momodu's sister's video

Reactions have continued to trail the video made by the lawyer's sister as fans shared their opinion about the case. Here are comments below:

@vdm_wife reacted:

"Even if u post evidence of what he does online it doesn't stop the love we have for him."

@medinah.905 commented:

"I hope you people remember that one of the lawyers, that was present in court that day was the first person to bring this matter online to shame davido, saying this woman made davido feel worthless, I hope you will also charge that lawyer also,bcuz Davido is always you people's problems."

@i_a0ne stated:

"You all should show where he asked people to go and insult or bully her. Just show."

@adenikeomoye said:

"David is a very silly boy."

2sunstell_ shared:

"Attacking someone for doing their job."

Davido reunites with Imade

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido shared the good news of his reunion with his first daughter, Imade, in a viral post online.

Davido accompanied his post with some lovely pictures to celebrate the moment. In the post, Davido was pictured with his first daughter, Imade, along with additional photos showing Imade with her grandfather and uncle.

Source: Legit.ng