A young lady shared her experience as she celebrated the conclusion of her medical studies at Ambrose Alli University

She shared the challenges she experienced at Ambrose Alli University and how she had dreamt of becoming a medical student

Her story triggered reactions on social media as many took to the comment section to congratulate the young lady

A Nigerian lady, Oghogho Igbinijesu, shared her academic journey after finally graduating from Ambrose Alli University.

She shared how she dreamt of becoming a doctor in 2015 and celebrated as she achieved her dream 11 years later.

A medical student fulfils dream of becoming doctor after 11 years and shares her story. Photo: LinkedIn/ Ibitoye Oluwatobiloba

Source: UGC

Medical student shares experience as she becomes doctor

On her LinkedIn page, Oghogho Igbinijesu shared her journey in school as an undergraduate and celebrated her dream coming to pass.

She said in her LinkedIn post:

"This is my first LinkedIn post of 2026, and I am excited to begin it with this milestone… ✨ From a young girl with a dream in 2015 to officially becoming a Medical Doctor in 2026 — the journey has been nothing short of transformational. I am pleased to share that I have officially earned my MBBS degree.

"The road was long, challenging, stretching, and deeply refining, but through faith, resilience, consistency, and God’s grace, I made it to the finish line.

"Beyond medical school, I spent these years building my business, serving in leadership, volunteering with NGOs, representing Nigeria internationally, growing in faith, and continuously pushing beyond my limits.

"Today, I proudly stand as the first doctor in my family, both paternal and maternal — a reminder that dreams are valid, hard work matters, and God remains faithful.

"I am deeply grateful to my parents, lecturers, mentors, friends, church family, business partners, and everyone who supported me throughout this journey.

"As I step into this next phase, I carry gratitude, purpose, and a strong desire to make impact globally. Eyes have not seen, ears have not heard what God has prepared… 1 Corinthians 2:9 ✨ Dr. Igbinijesu Oghogho Christiana MBBS:AAU."

A medical student bags degree, fulfils dreams after 11 years. Photo: LinkedIn/ Ibitoye Oluwatobiloba

Source: UGC

Reactions trail AAU graduate's academic journey

Anthonia Ukpong said:

Congratulations Doctor

Osahon Otaigbe said:

Congratulations Dr Oghogho! Best wishes in your career.

Ubobo Ekanem said:

This is really inspiring 🙌🏽 Huge congratulations to you. this is a big win and a powerful legacy. You can tell this didn’t just happen overnight… the consistency, the faith, the sacrifices, everything paid off. And being the first doctor in your family makes it even more special Oghogho Igbinijesu

Joy Saliu said:

Hearty Congratulations Dr. Tiana🎉 Oghogho Igbinijesu You are a true expression that with determination, resilience and grit anything is achieveable

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng