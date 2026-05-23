Liverpool have reportedly beaten European rivals to secure an agreement for Colombian wonderkid Samuel Martinez

The highly-rated South American player is expected to sign a five-year contract with the Reds

Martinez will remain at Atletico Nacional to continue his development before officially joining Liverpool in 2027

Liverpool are reportedly close to completing the signing of Colombian youngster Samuel Martinez as their first addition ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder, who currently plays for Atletico Nacional, is expected to sign a five-year contract with the Reds.

Liverpool are said to have moved ahead of several top European clubs in the race for Martinez’s signature, including Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool reportedly reach an agreement to sign Samuel Martinez. Photo by: Martín Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Martinez set to join Liverpool

Liverpool are read to sign Samuel Martinez for around £740,000, as Nacional are also expected to retain a percentage of any future transfer fee.

According to The Mirror, Martinez will remain with his parent club for now to continue his development before officially joining Liverpool in 2027 once he turns 18.

The youngster actually made his international debut for Colombia at the South American U17 Championship.

He started the Group A opener against Ecuador, playing 82 minutes before going on to feature in the next six games as Los Cafeteros made it all the way to the final, per Transfermarkt.

In the final group game against Paraguay, Martinez provided an assist to help his team to a 2-0 win, before doing the same in the semifinals against Brazil, a 3-0 victory, and the final against Argentina, a 4-0 victory.

Liverpool are preparing for a busy transfer window after finishing in fifth place this season under Arne Slot.

The Reds were hit with injuries and inconsistent performances as they battle to secure a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League heading into the final day of the season.

Mixed reactions trail Liverpool's new signing

@Corballyred said:

"He is supposedly like Kaka, and turned down for Chelsea Man City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona for Liverpool.

"So it gets big thumbs up from me 👍."

@officialtobiaz1 wrote:

"Liverpool signing players from Colombia is something else and the way they are moving I don’t think they are actually making plans for the starting of the season this year. Among the big clubs who ever hit start the season running from this year will win the Premier League."

Samuel Martinez will join Liverpool when he clocks 18 years. Photo by: Martín Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Image.

Source: Getty Images

@serdeeq_Sq added:

"Another Colombian gem incoming

"Liverpool cooking long term again, beating Dortmund, Chelsea & Bayern for a 17yo with that dribbling & shooting. Future No.10 vibes. Smart business!"

@amedoxin said:

"Dude helped Colombia DESTROY Argentina 4-0 in the U17 final and Liverpool got him for £1m on a five-year deal. That's basically a Meal Deal per goal he's gonna score. Dortmund and Barcelona crying in the corner rn. pipeline looking SCARY at Anfield."

Slot reacts to sack rumour

Legit.ng earlier reported that Liverpool manager Arne Slot has spoken after his side’s 4-1 loss in the UEFA Champions League increased the pressure on his position at the club.

Dutch club PSV Eindhoven defeated Liverpool 4-1 at Anfield on matchday five in the UEFA Champions League, the club’s ninth loss in 12 matches.

Source: Legit.ng